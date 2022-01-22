Two Canadians killed after tourists shot at Mexican beach hotel | Mexico





Three Canadian visitors have been shot by a lone gunman at their hotel in the Mexican resort town of Playa del Carmen in an attack that security officials are calling targeted and claiming individuals involved with criminal records. One of the tourists died from their injuries while being transported to hospital after Friday’s incident, according to Quintana Roo state security secretary Lucio Hernndez Gutirrez, who confirmed the victims’s nationality. The state attorney’s office later posted on Twitter that a second Canadian had died from his injuries. The first person to die identified as ATCH had criminal records: drug trafficking, use of false identity, among others, the office said. ATCH was considered a very dangerous person in Canada, the state prosecutor injured Montes de Oca Rosales said for Radio Frmula. The second deceased victim, RJD, also had a criminal history, according to the prosecution. Information spread on social media showed a single attacker wearing gray tracksuits and wielding a pistol on the premises of the Xcaret hotel. A video posted on Twitter showed people shouting as the victim received first aid. The video later appeared to show two other injured lying injured near the pool, one with heavy bleeding. He is still breathing, a person can be heard saying in the middle of the chaos. The attacker escaped into the thick tropical vegetation surrounding Xcaret, which is famous for its theme parks on the Riviera Maya and remains free. Hernndez Gutirrez said the shooting came from a debate among hotel guests. Global Affairs Canada said in a brief statement that it is aware of reports that Canadian citizens have been affected by an incident in Mexico. The attack on a luxury hotel complex comes amid a series of shootings on the Yucatan Mayan Riviera peninsula, which have killed or injured tourists caught by the fire. A team of at least 10 gunmen attacked a beach at a luxury hotel near Cancn in November, killing one person linked to a rival faction and dragging another person trying to hide. A California travel blogger and a German tourist were killed in October at a restaurant in Tulum, south of Playa del Carmen, during a shootout between suspected gang members. The region attracts millions of tourists each year, including during the coronavirus pandemic, as Mexico has not set any Covid tests or vaccination requirements for travelers. But many of Mexico’s major drug cartels are opposing the region, where they run extortion missiles and distribute drugs to tourists. State officials have blamed growing violence over drug trafficking disputes with foreign tourists who are the biggest buyers.

