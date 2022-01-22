Dramatic changes in Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haapai

When a volcano in the South Pacific Kingdom of Tonga erupted in late December 2021 and then erupted violently in mid-January 2022, NASA scientist Jim Garvin and colleagues were in an extremely good position to study events. Since the new land rose above the water surface in 2015 and merged with two existing islands, Garvin and an international team of researchers have been monitoring the changes there. The team used a combination of satellite observations and surface-based geophysical surveys to track the evolution of the rapidly changing part of the Earth.

Digital elevation maps above and below show dramatic changes in Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai, the highest point of a large underwater volcano. It rises 1.8 kilometers (1.1 miles) from the bottom of the sea, stretches 20 kilometers (12 miles) and at the top is a submarine caldera 5 kilometers in diameter. The island is part of edge of the Hunga Caldera and was the only part of the building that stood above the water.

Now all the new land is gone, along with large chunks of the two older islands.

“This is a preliminary estimate, but we think the amount of energy released by the explosion was equivalent to somewhere between 5 and 30 megatons of TNT,” said Garvin, chief scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. “This number is based on how much was removed, how resistant the rock was, and how high the eruption cloud was thrown into the atmosphere at a range of velocities.” The explosion released hundreds of times the mechanical equivalent energy of the Hiroshima nuclear explosion. For comparison, scientists estimate that Mount St. Helena erupted in 1980 with 24 megatons and Krakatoa erupted in 1883 with 200 megatons of energy.

Garvin and NASA colleague Dan Slayback worked with several researchers to develop detailed maps of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai above and below the water line. They used high-resolution radar from the Canadian Space Agency Radarsat 2optical surveillance by commercial satellite company Maxar, and altimeter by ICESat-2 and NASA mission. They also used sonar-based batimometry data collected by the Schmidt Ocean Institute, in partnership with NASA and Columbia University.

For the past six years, researchers from NASA, Colombia, the Tongan Geological Survey, and the Marine Education Association have worked together to determine how the new terrain was being eroded by continuous tidal waves and occasional shocks from tropical cyclones. They also observed how wildlife — various species of shrubs, grasses, insects, and birds — had moved from the lush ecosystems of Hunga Tonga and Hunga Ha’apai and colonized the barren landscapes of the newer land.

Things changed dramatically in January. For the first weeks of 2022, volcanic activity seemed quite typical, with permanent, small eruptions of tefra, ash, steam and other volcanic gases like magma and sea water interacted in a vent near the middle of the island. Continuous Surtseyan explosions were reshaping the landscape and expanding the island by adding new ash and growing pumice deposits volcanic cone.

“In early January, our data showed the island was expanded “by about 60 percent compared to before the start of the December activity,” Garvin said. “The whole island was completely covered by one tenth of a cubic kilometer of new ash. “All this was quite normal behavior, expected and very exciting for our team.”

But on January 13-14, a set of extremely powerful explosions sent ash ascending into the stratosphere. Subsequently, the January 15 eruptions released material up to 40 kilometers (25 miles) in altitude and possibly up to 50 kilometers, covering nearby islands with ash and causing devastating tsunami waves. An astronaut aboard the International Space Station took this picture of ash over the South Pacific.

Most Surtseyan-style eruptions involve a relatively small amount of water coming in contact with magma. “If there is only a little water flowing in the magma, it is like water hitting a hot pan. “You get a flame of steam and the water burns quickly,” Garvin explained. “It is strong at the base and has caused a partial collapse of the northern edge of the caldera. Think of the bottom of the pan falling, allowing large amounts of water to enter a groundwater magma chamber at very high temperatures.”

The temperature or magma usually exceeds 1000 degrees Celsius; Sea water is closer to 20 ° C. Mixing the two can be extremely explosive, especially in the confined space of a magma chamber. “This was not your standard Surtseyan blast because of the large amount of water that had to be included,” Garvin said. “In fact, some of my colleagues in volcanology think that this kind of event deserves its definition. Right now, we are unofficially calling it an ‘ultra Surtseyan’ explosion.

To a geologist like Garvin, watching the birth and evolution of a “Surtseyan island” like this is fascinating, in part because there have not been many other modern examples. Except Surtsey—Which formed near Iceland in 1963-1967 and still exists more than half a century later — most of the new Surtseyan Islands eroded within months or years.

What Garvin also cares about these islands is what they can teach us about Mars. “The small, newly formed, rapidly evolving volcanic islands are windows into the role of surface water on Mars and how they may have influenced similar small volcanic shapes on Earth,” he said. “We actually see areas with similar characteristics to Mars in some regions.”

