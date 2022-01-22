World Triathlon partner with International Testing Agency – Industry News

There were noticeable changes announced this week by World Triathlon, regardingthe process by which its anti-doping activities are undertaken, with the news that a significant part of the management and implementation of its anti-doping program will be transferred to the International Testing Agency (ITA). The initial contract is until December 2024.

What is the International Testing Agency?

ITA was established in 2018, under the auspices of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Developed in the wake of the findings of systematic doping in Russia and alleged cooperation with the Russian Doping Agency (RUSADA), the aim was to establish independence and eliminate potential conflicts of interest, with a responsible nation / sports governing body / organizer, etc. . for the implementation of testing and reporting of ‘self’ athletes.

In particular, if a body is responsible for promoting a sport or event (and potentially the commercial realities of it), then there may be – or perhaps most importantly, be seen to have incentives to wipe things off the carpet metaphorical.

Thus, the purpose of this movement – and ITA undertakes similar roles for federations in cycling, gymnastics, judo and amateur boxing, among others – is largely driven by a movement towards independence. One might reasonably assume that those roles would fit better with the core competencies of a specialist as well, leaving World Triathlon to focus elsewhere.

Scope

From the press release issued this week, the initial purpose of this agreement is as follows:

From January 2022, ITA will update, monitor and amend the Risk Assessment and will be responsible for developing and implementing the test delivery plan. ITA will also establish and manage the Registered World Triathlon Testing Pool and its consequent management of the location submission process.

ITA will be responsible for organizing and managing out-of-competition testing, and in-competition testing activities at all World Triathlon events. The International Testing Agency will continue to be in charge of administering the Athletes’ Biological Passports.

The International Testing Agency will also support the delivery of educational activities in line with international education standards. The agreement includes 60 hours of work related to education and support of various activities, in coordination with World Triathlon.

World Triathlon will have full access to the ITAs Whistleblowing -Reveal- platform and pre-evaluation of information received through this platform. Both organizations will work to develop and implement a long-term storage and reanalysis and long-term storage policy for samples at the ITA centralized storage facility.

The last paragraph – the policy of conservation and reanalysis – is quite obvious. It was ITA that undertook the re-examination of samples from the London 2012 Olympic Games (long before ITA was formed), which highlighted more than 80 undetected violations of anti-doping rules and as a result numerous medals were reassigned.

Not in scope – yet

The devil is in the details as they say, and while we certainly can not claim to be experts in the field of anti-doping, there are apparently a few more steps to go through, to fully transfer the process from end to end. In fairness to World Triathlon, these are reflected in the Press Release issued:

World Triathlon will be responsible for managing its Therapeutic Exclusion program and will also continue to oversee the Outcome Management process. World Triathlon and ITA will follow the discussions during 2022 to delegate these remaining areas of the World Triathlons anti-doping program.

Therapeutic Use Exceptions (TUEs) have won titles in recent years, with claims in many quarters that athletes (and teams) were ‘playing’ the system to gain access to performance-enhancing products under ‘approved’ tools. If we pursue the topic of (potential) conflict of interest, then a governing body providing the path of approval for TUE applications is not seemingly optimal.

Concluding the ‘discussions’ and finding a way to delegate those remaining processes to ITA would certainly represent a significant strengthening of this relationship.

“This agreement is a very important step forward to guarantee the full independence of our anti-doping program and I am absolutely convinced that this cooperation will bring great success to our organization,” said World Triathlon president and IOC member Marisol. Casado.

“We are delighted to enter into a new partnership with the World Triathlon and work to support the athletes of this exciting sport that combines three different disciplines,” said Benjamin Cohen, ITA Director General.

Thanks to World Triathlon for their belief in the independence and expertise that ITA offers, our team looks forward to supporting triathlon athletes with their clean sports programs.