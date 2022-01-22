FIU president resigns over health problems of both him and his wife

MIAMI, Fla. The president of the International University of Florida resigns.

Mark Rosenberg said he resigned immediately due to personal health problems and due to the deteriorating health of his wife, Rosalie.

The university’s fifth president has been in office since 2009 and has been the provocateur before becoming president.

The board of trustees convened an emergency virtual meeting on Friday, which by unanimous decision accepted Rosenbergs’s resignation.

During the same meeting, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance and Administration Kenneth A. Jessell was named interim president.

Dean C. Colson, chairman of the FIU’s trusted board, sent an email to the university community on Friday saying he had accepted Rosenberg’s resignation. A national search will be conducted to find Rosenbergs replacement.

The 72-year-old’s academic career began at FIU in 1976 as an assistant professor of political science. In 1979, he founded the FIU Latin American and Caribbean Center.

Rosenberg later served as founding dean of the College of Urban and Public Relations and Vice-Provest for International Studies.

According to the FIU website, under the leadership of Rosenbergs as president, the FIU increased enrollment to almost 58,000 students, improved graduation rates by 23%, and hired over 400 new full-time faculty members.

Below is the letter sent to the students via email on Friday afternoon by the chairman of the board entrusted to the FIU.

Dear members of the university community,

I am writing to share with you that I have accepted the resignation of President Mark B. Rosenberg. I will appoint the Chief Financial Officer and the Vice President of Senior Finance and Administration Dr. Kenneth Jessell to serve as interim president while we conduct a national search for the sixth president of the FIU. I am asking the Board of Directors to convene to approve his appointment and then I will take his appointment to the Board of Governors for confirmation. I know that Dr. Jessell will have our support and cooperation as he helps run our university over the coming months.

Finally, I look forward to working with the entire university community as we seek out our next President. I believe that the leadership of the FIU is one of the great jobs in higher education. Located in one of the largest cities in the world, it is inevitable that FIU will become one of the most popular research universities in America. I can assure you of that [sic] the next leader will engage in that mission.

Sincerely,

Dean C. Colson, Chairman, FIU Board of Directors

An hour after Colsons’s letter was sent, Rosenberg’s official resignation followed. Read it below.

Dear members of the university community,

The following letter was distributed today to the Chairman of the FIU Board of Trustees, Dean C. Colson.

January 21, 2022

Honorable Chairman Colson,

It is with a sense of accomplishment and sadness that I share with you that I will resign as President of the incumbent FIU this Friday, January 21, 2022. I am retiring in order to pay full attention to recurring health issues personal and deteriorating health of my wife, Rosalie.

But first, I want to thank our university community. I have always appreciated the potential attitude of our faculty colleagues, professional staff, and hardworking students, and I am grateful for the broad community support that our university now enjoys. I owe it to our Board of Directors, Board of Governors, Board of Directors and our donors, without whom we would not be on our way to being a public university in the Top 50.

I’m proud of where we are today as a university and what we have achieved together in the last thirteen years since I was appointed president. I intend to return to my first professional love as a faculty member and resume research and teaching on cross-American affairs and higher education.

It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to represent our community and help build our FIU.

Sincerely,

Mark B. Rosenberg

Late Friday, the new interim president released a video. Watch the video below.

