‘Emergency mode’: UN chief complains of failed global governance





United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres makes gestures as he attends a press conference at the end of his visit to Lebanon, Beirut, Lebanon, December 21, 2021.

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 21 (Reuters) – UN chief Antonio Guterres, complaining of a failure of global governance, urged the world to go into a state of emergency to tackle COVID-19, the climate crisis and global financial reform. , putting humanity at the center of technology. and brings peace. The Secretary-General on Friday identified them as his priorities for 2022 in a speech to the 193-member General Assembly as he began his second five-year term at the helm of the world body. “We have to go through an emergency and put out this fire with 5 alarms,” ​​Guterres said. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register “All of these challenges are, in essence, failures of global governance,” he said. “From global health to digital technology, many of today’s multilateral frameworks are outdated and no longer fit the purpose.” Guterres pushed for vaccines for all and action to combat the pandemic “based on common science and common sense”. He called the global financial system “morally bankrupt” because it “favors the rich and punishes the poor” and called for reforms to meet the needs of developing countries. “If we do not take action now, record inflation, rising energy prices and extortionate interest rates could lead to frequent debt default in 2022, with serious consequences for the poorest and most vulnerable,” Guterres warned. He said an “avalanche of action” was needed to combat the climate crisis, including increased investment in renewable energy rather than new coal-fired power plants and no expansion in oil and gas exploration. “Technology should not use us, we should use technology,” Guterres said, calling on governments, the private sector and civil society to come together to agree on key principles underpinning global digital co-operation. He vowed “to spare no effort to mobilize the international community and increase our push for peace,” while saying the world has faced the largest number of violent conflicts since 1945. “This world is too small for so many hotspots,” Guterres said. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Edited by Howard Goller Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

