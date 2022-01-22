What happened (and did not happen) when Davos disappeared





The DealBook newsletter digs into a single topic or topic every weekend, providing reports and analysis that provide a better understanding of an important news issue. If you do not already receive the daily newsletter, register here. In recent years, questioning the continued existence of the annual World Economic Forum in Davos has become almost as ritualistic as the event itself. Every January, the mainstream media would publish headlines like Does Davos still matter?, Is the World Economic Forum in Davos still important? AND Does the world need Davos?although the same publications sent their correspondents to report on all the hot air flowing in the Alps. Now, finally, opponents have a chance to test their thesis. For the second year in a row, the annual personal meeting in Davos was canceled due to the pandemic. An IRL meeting was announced for end of Maybut the relatively last-minute cancellation makes it easier to assess what until recently has been a hypothetical debate: Would it matter if Davos just left?

In close terms, the answer seems to be: Not so much. Davoss advocates over the years have argued that the conference, with so many global media present, is a special place to move the conversation forward on how to improve the state of the world. Here the stakeholder capitalism movement gained traction, urging companies to look beyond the end, where globalization found its most ardent champions, and where magnificent documents such as. Manifesto of Davos, which calls on companies to be more accountable, debut. However, even without the usual press breakfasts and cocktail receptions, many of the news-creating events traditionally scheduled to coincide with Davos have still happened this year. Edelman, the public relations firm, still published it Trust barometer. (Spoiler alarm: The public does not trust anyone, these days.) BlackRock chief executive Larry Fink still published his annual letter. (Stakeholder capitalism still matters, he claims, but so do profits!) And the World Economic Forum itself decided to move forward with a cut virtual program which represents a collection of heads of state and leaders.

Others have held Davos as one of the few places where governments, companies and nonprofits come together to tackle climate change and global health issues. The World Economic Forum awaits Tropical Forest Alliance, a collaborative effort to prevent deforestation. Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, was established at the forum meeting in 2000 and has been instrumental in bringing vaccines to poor countries. And in 2020, the World Economic Forum announced an initiative aimed at restoring and growing one trillion trees by 2030. Davos, however, is not the only forum for making ambitious commitments to urgent causes, and these kinds of promises have not disappeared with the event personally. For two weeks in November, at temperatures almost as low as those in the Alps, thousands of politicians, executives and charities gathered in Glasgow for COP 26, the United Nations climate change conference, and worked out climate policy. Many countries and companies announced ambitious promises to reduce their emissions.

Still others who make the case for Davos tell of its history as a forum for high-stakes diplomacy. In 1988, Greek-Turkish relations normalized there. A year later, representatives from East and West Germany discussed reunification, and a few years later, Nelson Mandela appeared for the first time in an international meeting with South African President FW de Klerk. Updated January 21, 2022, 6:05 pm ET But diplomacy did not die this January, it just walked down the road. The Russians, Americans and Ukrainians were indeed in Switzerland this month for talks aimed at avoiding war, but the environment was Geneva, not Davos. And if one Davos goal is just to talk about Davos and worry about income inequality, it still has happened. My colleague Peter Goodman published Davos Man, a critique of business and political leaders, as Salesforce co-executive Marc Benioff, who attended the annual meeting. Produced by a satirist from Davos Deville a sending music video of the week that was not. And the Patriotic Millionaires, a group of rich people who want to pay more taxes, used Davos as a boogeyman in a new campaign calling for higher taxes. What did not happen this month was the actual gathering of 10,000 or more movers and shakers, gathered together in the Alps for a week of networking, clutter, brainstorming, skiing, partying and dodging. What seems like excessive companionship, Mr. Benioff said, can be a productive exercise.

You can say that it is an elite conference, that nothing is done, that it is just a group of parties, said Mr. Benioff. But you have to look at all the good things that have come out of it. There are simply not so many places where business and government leaders, religious, cultural and non-profit, and the media all come together and have a real dialogue with many parties. It is that mix of private and public sector leadership, big money and big ambitions, idealism and capitalism that makes Davos Davosand which, depending on whom you ask, is either the problem of the whole matter, or its very essence.

At the very least, it’s the part that turned out to be the hardest to repeat through Zoom. What do you think? Are conferences like Davos productive forums for ideas that change the world? Or a waste of resources? Tell us: [email protected]

