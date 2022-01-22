Six ways Tonga volcano affected the atmosphere | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles

Hunga Tonga volcano spread a shock wave around the world several times.

The explosion caused some clouds to form and others to disperse.

The explosive balloon pushed through three different layers of the atmosphere.

Volcanologists and meteorologists alike watched in horror as the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haapai volcano erupted near the South Pacific country of Tonga last week.

The once-in-a-lifetime explosion was devastating for Tonga and spread a tsunami off the Pacific coast of the United States, Japan and Peru, but scientists were also able to admire the power of this explosion differently than ever before.

Here are some ways meteorologists were able to observe this explosion through the lens of the atmosphere:

1. The sum of ashes reached the Mesosphere

The initial eruption caused the plume of ash and steam to climb about 55 kilometers, or more than 34 miles, up into the atmosphere.

Typically, the air stops rising well below 60,000 feet, where air temperatures begin to heat up and the air loses its vitality. In this case, the upward force of the explosion combined with the heat of the plume allowed the steam to rise to 180,000 feet.

The upper part of the plume was a relatively narrow column of volcanic material, located directly above the volcano. This feature, which somewhat resembles the tip of a broken witch hat, is called a tip surpassed in meteorology.

Below this overpass was a very wide cloud tent in the stratosphere, marked with the umbrella marker on tweet above.

And yet below that, in the typical weather part of the Earth’s atmosphere, a plume of milk vapor appears in the troposphere.

Atmospheric layers (Nesdis / NOAA)

This large plume cloud was very similar to the structure of a steroid storm.

The peak of overcoming a strong storm can reach over 60,000 feet, only 120,000 feet shorter than volcanic eruptions.

(MORE: The layers of the atmosphere are explained)

2. The pressure wave circulated the globe several times

When something so intrusive enters three different layers of the atmosphere, you can be sure that there will be ripples around the world.

Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts tracked their local and local weather stations for several days earlier this week as pressure readings from their barometers jumped up and down by a few millibars at least three times.

The shock wave was emitted from the South Pacific into circular rings immediately after the explosion.

In the US, this shock wave initially shifted eastward from southwest to northeast on January 15th. Subsequently, the wave that was emitted westward from Tonga reached the eastern U.S. during the early hours of the morning of January 16th.

The westerly part of the pressure wave reached the US, encircling the globe at nearly 700 mph, the following night. The initial waves traveled faster than the speed of sound, which caused the sound noises to be heard as far as Alaska, nearly 6000 miles away.

This type of pressure wave is not unprecedented. The mega eruption of Krakatoa in 1883 caused a wave of pressure circle the globe at least three timespassing over several barometers up to seven times.

3. Temperature accumulations crossed the Pacific

With the pressure wave crossing the Pacific Ocean, temperature fluctuations were also measured by the infrared thermal sound on board the Metop satellite in the upper troposphere or lower stratosphere.

In the tweet belowthe satellite measured these changes on January 15, with a temporary felt warmth possible as the wave descended into the atmosphere and caused the air to heat up through compression.

Waves of blue color are seen where the air was pushed upwards and cooled by the expansion.

These temperature changes were not widespread and were not measured at any ground-based site.

4. Extreme lightning discharge

Lightning is a common sight with volcanic eruptions, but Hunga Tonga gave an amazing display when it erupted.

The pile produced ready 400,000 lightning in the Vaisala lightning tracker within a few hours of the explosion. This is over 5000 lightning events every minuteaccording to Chris Vagasky of Vaisala.

Lightning occurs around volcanoes due to natural friction between ash particles and water vapor particles at different heights and electrical charges coming from turbulence within an eruption.

The 2018 Anak Krakatoa explosion caused 337,000 lightning strikes in one week. according to Vagasky; Iceland’s Eyjafjallajkull eruption in 2010 was also one fertile lightning manufacturer.

You can see lightning ripples as the volcanic plume pushes higher into the stratosphere and mesosphere, which is the result of gravity waves emanating from the eruption. As the waves passed, their upward motion caused lightning to rise, and the downward motion caused a relative calm in the lightning activity.

(MORE: Detailed explanation of volcanic lightning)

5. Clouds formed over Hawaii

Along with the movement of air radiating across the Pacific, observatories in Hawaii also caught clouds radiating across the Pacific shortly after the eruption.

These thin clouds are likely to be caused by short upward movements within the shock wave as it moves sideways through the atmosphere. Other clouds in the video suggest that at that time there was at least some humidity in the atmosphere over Hawaii. This moisture helped make these waves visible.

In contrast, some reports suggest the blast helped scatter fog in and around the Seattle area.

6. Meteotsunam measured near Puerto Rico

Perhaps one of the craziest results of the eruption was that it caused a water push all the way to Puerto Rico.

This was not the same tsunami that spread across the Pacific, but rather, it was triggered by the pressure wave mentioned above.

What seems to have happened was that the pressure wave helped push water into the Mona Passage, located west of Puerto Rico, eastward toward the island. This is called a meteotsunami.

Meteotsunami is becoming more and more common due to better instruments and more scientists are becoming aware of such phenomena. They are most common in front of strong cold fronts in the Great Lakes and Gulf of Mexico, but are also seen on the East Coast.

Will this explosion affect the climate?

It seems so far that the answer is no.

Sulfur dioxide released by volcanic eruptions like this may have a cooling effect on Earthbut Hunga Tonga released a relatively small amount of SO2 compared to other climate-changing explosions.

Other mega eruptions like Pinatubo in 1991 released enough sulfur dioxide to cool the Earth’s surface for three years, while some eruptions, including Krakatoa, had even greater impacts.

Weather Companys’s main journalistic mission is to report on the latest weather news, the environment and the importance of science in our lives. This story does not necessarily represent the position of our parent company, IBM.