International
Thich Nhat Hanh, Buddhist monk and peace activist, dies at the age of 95
Updated January 21, 2022 at 8:42 PM ET
HANOI, Vietnam Thich Nhat Hanh, the venerable Zen Buddhist monk who helped create the concept of conscience in the West and socially engaged Buddhism in the East, has died. He was 95 years old.
A post on the monk’s verified Twitter page attributed to the International Community of Plumber Buddhist Committed Buddhism said that Nhat Hanh, known as Thay to his followers, died at the Tu Hieu Temple in Hue, Vietnam.
“We invite our beloved global spiritual family to take a few moments to stay calm, to return to our conscious breathing as we hold Thay together in our hearts,” read the following post.
Born as Nguyen Xuan Bao in 1926 and ordained at the age of 16, Nhat Hanh distilled Buddhist teachings on compassion and suffering into easily understandable guidance during a life dedicated to working for peace. In 1961 he went to the United States to study, teaching comparative religion for a time at the universities of Princeton and Columbia.
For most of his life, he lived in exile in Plum Village, a center of attraction he established in southern France.
There and in conversations and retreats around the world, he introduced Zen Buddhism, at its core, as peace through compassionate listening. Unwavering and unwavering in his brown clothes, he exuded an atmosphere of vigilance, fun serenity, sometimes sharing a scene with Tibetan Buddhist leader the Dalai Lama somewhat more lively.
“The peace we seek cannot be our personal property. We must find an inner peace that enables us to become one with those who suffer and to do something to help our brothers and sisters, that is, ourselves. Nhat Hanh wrote in one of his dozens of books, “The Sun My Heart.”
Surviving a stroke in 2014 that left him unable to speak, he returned to Vietnam in October 2018, spending his final years at Tu Hieu Pagoda, the monastery where he was ordained nearly 80 years ago.
Nhat Hanh plunged into anti-war activism after his return to his homeland in 1964 as the Vietnam War escalated. There, he founded the Order of Inter-Being, which advocates “committed Buddhism” dedicated to nonviolence, attention, and social service.
In 1966, he met with U.S. Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. in what was an extraordinary meeting for both. Nhat Hanh told the king that he was a “Bodhisattva”, or enlightened being, for his efforts to promote social justice.
The monk’s efforts to promote reconciliation between US-backed South Vietnam and communist North Vietnam impressed the king so much that a year later he nominated Nhat Hanh for the Nobel Peace Prize.
In his exchanges with the King, Nhat Hanh explained one of the rare controversies in his long peacekeeping life over the burning of some Vietnamese monks and nuns to protest against the war.
“I said it was not suicide, because in a difficult situation like Vietnam, making your voice heard is difficult. So sometimes we have to burn ourselves alive in order for our voice to be heard, so it’s a “that act of compassion you do. that, the act of love, not despair,” he said in an interview with American show host Oprah Winfrey. “Jesus Christ died in the same spirit.”
Sulak Sivaraksa, a Thai academic who embraced Nhat Hanh’s idea of Buddhism engaging in society, said Master Zen “had suffered more than most monks and was more involved in social justice.”
“In Vietnam in the 1950s and 1960s, he was very exposed to young people and his society was in turmoil, in crisis. He was really in a difficult position, between the devil and the deep blue sea of communism on the one hand. “CIA on the other hand. In such a situation, he has been very honest as an activist, as a contemplative monk, as a poet and as a clear writer,” Sivaraksa was quoted as saying.
According to Nhat Hanh, “Buddhism means being aware of what is going on in one’s body, feelings, mind and world. If you are awake, you can do nothing but act compassionately to help alleviate “The suffering he sees around you. So Buddhism must be engaged in the world, if it is not engaged, it is not Buddhism.”
Both North and South Vietnam barred Nhat Hanh from returning home after he went abroad in 1966 to campaign against the war, leaving him, he said, “like a bee without beehives”.
He was only allowed to return to the country in 2005, when the communist-ruled government welcomed him on the first of several visits. Nhat Hanh remained settled in southern France.
The dramatic return home seemed to signal a easing of controls on religion. Nhat Hanh’s followers were invited by Bat Nha’s abbot to settle in his mountain monastery, where they stayed for several years until relations with the authorities began to deteriorate due to Nhat Hanh’s calls to end control of government over religion.
From late 2009 to early 2010, Nhat Hanh followers were expelled from the monastery and another temple where they were sheltered.
For nearly eight decades, Nhat Hanh’s teachings were refined into concepts accessible to all.
To withstand the storms of life and to understand happiness, he always advised a conscious “return to spirit,” even when doing routine tasks such as wiping and washing dishes.
“I try to live every moment like this, calm, living in peace in the present moment and responding to events with compassion,” he told Winfrey.
Nhat Hanh moved to Thailand in late 2016 and then returned to Vietnam in late 2018, where he was receiving traditional medicine treatments for the aftermath of a stroke and enjoyed “walks” around the temple in his chair. on wheels, according to Buddhist online. bulletin LionsRoar.com.
It was a quiet, simple end to an extraordinary life, a conclusion entirely in keeping with his love of taking joy from the most humble aspects of life. “No mud, no water lily,” says one of his many short sayings.
