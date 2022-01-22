Pittsburgh Pirates Perspectives: Ranking of New International Signatures

The Pittsburgh Pirates added a handful of new players to the organization during the international signing date. So where do their newly signed key prospects rank?

January 15 marked the International Signature Deadline. The Pittsburgh pirates were quite active as they added many talented young players to an already highly regarded farm system. signing one of the best international free baseball agent classes. Some of the new prospects they signed, two to be exact, may be among the team’s top ranked prospects.

They are both great outsider Tony Blanco Jr. and talented midfielder Yordany De Los Santos. They were both ranked as the top 15 prospects for the MLB Pipeline, and the Pirates were also the only team to land two of the top 15 international prospects ranked by this year’s class.

Blanco Jr. was ranked just ahead of De Los Santos at # 11. The outer field that hit rightly was praised for its massive power potential. FanGraphs gives him the projected raw power of -70 and the projected game power of 60. MLB Pipeline sees him as a guy with potential for 40 houses. He is 16 years old, but comes with a massive 6’6 inch, 245 pound frame. If you want to know what it looks like, Giancarlo Stanton also stands at 6’6 ″, 245.

Not only that Blanco Jr. has a league leadership power at home, but he also has excellent dish discipline for his age. It’s also something MLB Pipeline praised him for. It moves quite well for its size and has a phenomenal arm. Currently, he is a right-back on the field, but will probably rotate between the first base, the left field and the designated long-term striker. His frame can make comparisons to Stanton, but he has also been compared to Cleveland Guardians-designated striker Franmil Reyes.

De Los Santos entered as the 12th best prospect, according to the MLB Pipeline. De Los Santos is a short hit plus. He brings a strong striking tool with power above average. While he is not nearly the same as Blanco, he stands at a strong 6’1, 170 pounds. This makes it quite projectable for the future. De Los Santos has instinct, reflexes and abilities for man for a long time. But once he completes, his range will end on the unfavorable side of things. He is no longer the fastest runner, though his stick would easily play in any position if he had to move to second or third base.

However, he will seek to stay on the short station for as long as he can. If you can get a player with an above average attacking profile in a premium position like shortstop, then you have an exceptional long-term player in your hands. He has potential in the middle of the lineup, making it one of the best international prospects in this year’s class.

So where can each be ranked in next year’s prospects ranking? According to FanGraphs, the two currently sit on a FV 40. This is very common for new players, as the highest FV for any signing prospect was Brandon Mayea at age 45+. Most promising young people like this start with low rankings and move forward.

For now, that would put them in the top 45-35 of the Pirates perspective. This is where Shalin Polanco (# 47) and Po-Yu Chen (# 48) rank among the Pirates’ main prospects. Both were visible international signatures from last year’s international signature period. Almost all international amateur signatories are never ranked in the top 100 nominees. So it’s not like there was a chance the Pirates would sign a top 100 prospect out of the gate.

For Pirates to buy two more 45 better or better prospects for their farm system, makes an already deep system even better. The Pirates closed 2021 with the 100 best and most ranked prospects of the system among all MLB teams, for FanGraphs.