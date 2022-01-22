Hungarian nuclear diploma is first for IAEA review: Other news





January 21, 2022 The International Atomic Energy Agency’s curriculum review at Budapest University of Technology and Economics (BME) concluded that the degree program was “strong” and “was producing graduates with an excellent breadth and depth of knowledge”. The KMAV team met with senior management, staff and students in person and online during the process. (Image: IAEA) The four-day Level 3 Knowledge Management Assistance (KMAV) visit, which took place in December, was the first of its kind and aims to support the further development of the program by identifying potential new resources and sharing practices. mira ”. Through its KMAV service, the IAEA plans to work with other universities with well-defined nuclear and radiology education programs, as well as assist others who wish to establish such programs. The review was led by John Roberts, an IAEA Knowledge Management Specialist, with Robin Grimes, Professor of Energy Materials at Imperial College London, and Radek Skodam, Professor of Electrical Engineering at the University of Western Bohemia in the Czech Republic. The review stressed that “the opportunity to enter a training reactor is a tremendous advantage for students and degree programs benefit from close approximation to the current and future needs of the Hungarian nuclear industry”. Dean of the Faculty of Natural Sciences at BME, Attila Aszodi, said that Hungary had a “long-term commitment to use nuclear energy to produce low-carbon electricity”, meaning the importance of high-quality education in “The nuclear field is growing steadily.” “BME will see the benefits of this visit for many years to come,” he said, adding that BME was advised to increase the international visibility of its nuclear training programs and further develop the use of the alumni network. Roberts of the IAEA said: “We are very grateful to BME for organizing this first peer review and providing valuable feedback that will be involved in planning and carrying out future missions of this type. KMAVs can help universities optimize program delivery and content based on best practices collected by universities such as BME. “ Researched and written by World Nuclear News

