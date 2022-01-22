Florida International University President Mark B. Rosenberg resigns – NBC 6 South Florida





Dr. Mark B. Rosenberg resigned as president of the International University of Florida in a letter to the faculty on Friday. An urgent meeting is being held by the Board of Directors to discuss his successors on Friday afternoon. In his resignation letter, Dr. Rosenberg cited his and his wife’s health as reasons for his departure. “I am withdrawing in order to pay full attention to the recurring issues of personal health and deteriorating health of my wife, Rosalie,” said Dr. Rosenberg on paper. The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dean C. Colson said in a statement that he will appoint the Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Senior Finance and Administration Dr. Kenneth Jessell to serve as interim president while the university conducts a national search for its sixth president. “I know Dr. Jessell will have our support and cooperation as he helps run our university in the coming months,” Colson said. Dr. Rosenberg served as the FIU’s fifth president for 13 years before his resignation on Friday. Dr. Rosenberg is a first-generation graduate whose two children, Ben and Ginelle, are both FIU graduates. He and his wife over 45, Rosalie, are members of the Temple Menorah in Miami Beach. In his resignation letter, Dr. Rosenberg went on to express his gratitude to the university community, including faculty, staff, students, the Board of Governors, the Board of Governors, the Board of Directors, and donors. He also expressed his pride in everything the university has achieved during his 13-year presidency. In 2009, Dr. Rosenberg made history as the first FIU faculty member to rise to the university presidency. Under his leadership, FIU increased enrollment to almost 58,000 students, improved graduation rates by 23%, and hired over 400 new full-time faculty members. During his presidency, research spending increased by over 120% to nearly $ 226 million and over 100 new student counselors and advisors were hired for a restructured and expanded student graduation initiative. The FIU was also named as the highest research institution and engaged in Carnegie. “Located in one of the world’s largest cities, it is inevitable that FIU will become one of the most prestigious research universities in America,” Colson said in a statement. “I can assure you that our next leader will be committed to this mission.” In his resignation letter, Dr. Rosenberg said he intends to resume his research and teaching on cross-American issues. “I look forward to working with the entire university community as we look for our next President. I believe the FIU presidency is one of the excellent jobs in higher education,” Colson said.

