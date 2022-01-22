Intel to build $ 20 billion chip facility in Ohio amid global shortage | News, Sports, Work

COLUMBUS – Chipmaker Intel said Friday it will invest $ 20 billion to build a new plant in Ohio, an effort to help mitigate the global shortage of chips that power everything from phones to cars to home appliances. also signaling the giant company’s commitment to producing core technology products. in the US

The move could also create a new technology hub in central Ohio as affiliated businesses supporting chip manufacturing open new facilities and bring expertise to the region.

Intel said two factories planned, or factories, will support its line of processors as well as new “Foundry” business, which will build chips designed by other firms. Existing chip foundations produce a large number of custom designed chips, mainly in Asia. The business is currently dominated by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., or TSMC.

The next production site aims to meet multiple needs, Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger said during an event at the White House. Chips built there will not only reduce supply chain pressures, he said, but will also strengthen U.S. national security by bringing more technological work to the region.

The two factories on a 1,000-acre site in Licking County, east of Columbus, are expected to create 3,000 company jobs – many of them highly skilled – and 7,000 construction jobs. The facility will support tens of thousands of additional jobs for suppliers and partners, Intel and local and state officials said Friday.

“A semiconductor plant is not like other factories,” said Gelsinger, a former Intel executive who returned to the company as CEO in 2021. “It’s more like a small town supporting a vibrant community of services, suppliers and ancillary businesses. You can think of this as a magnet for the entire tech industry. ”

President Joe Biden used Intel’s announcement in Ohio to push a $ 52 billion bill pending approval by the House of Representatives that would invest in the chip sector and help secure more production in the US.

“We will invest in America” said Biden in the White House. “We are investing in American workers. We will put everything we can, ‘Made in America’, especially these computer chips.

Construction is expected to begin this year, with online production in late 2025. The company is also investing an additional $ 100 million in an education pipeline to help provide jobs for the facility. The total investment could reach $ 100 billion over the decade, with six additional factories, Gelsinger said.

Intel said one of the products it will produce in Ohio is the Intel 18A, “Among the most advanced chips ever produced,” according to Forrester analyst Glenn O’Donnell. They are likely to be used on high-end computers that are recognized by video game enthusiasts and needed for data centers run by tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft.

Gelsinger said he expects the Ohio site to also supply specialist car chips – a priority for U.S. consumers and officials – and other products such as mobile devices.

Intel’s Ohio site could help ease the pressure on the company’s other product lines.

But creating more computer chips in the U.S. will not fully protect the industry from supply chain interruptions and shortages because the chips will still be shipped to Asia for assembly and packaging, said Nina Turner, a research analyst at IDC.

After years of overwhelming support in Asia for the production of computer chips, vulnerability to essential component shortages was exposed in the US and Europe as they began to emerge economically from the pandemic.

U.S. share of the global chip manufacturing market has fallen from 37% in 1990 to 12% today, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association, and shortages have become a potential risk.

The lack of chips has diminished the ability of American automobile manufacturers to produce vehicles and last year, General Motors crashed out of Toyota as the best-selling vehicle manufacturer in the country for the first time.

The US and Europe are pushing aggressively to build chip production capacity and reduce dependence on manufacturers now mainly based in Asia. Semiconductor businesses have also tried to diversify their operations to avoid obstacles caused by problems – such as a natural disaster or pandemic blockage – in a given region.

Some chipmakers last year signaled an interest in expanding their U.S. operations if the U.S. government is able to make it easier to build chip factories. Samsung said in November that it plans to build a $ 17 billion plant outside Austin, Texas.

As Biden alluded to, lawmakers have urged House and Senate leaders to fully fund a bill aimed at addressing the shortage of semiconductor chips. They want Congress to fully fund the $ 52 billion CHIPS for America Act, allowing the state to invest in semiconductor plants.

Not only has the lack of chips ruined the US economy, but it is also creating a vulnerability in the country’s defense system, as eight out of every 10 chips are produced in Asia, lawmakers say.

Intel executives made it clear Friday that the size of its Ohio complex will depend on the approval of federal subsidies required by the Biden administration and Ohio lawmakers.

“Intel’s goal and pace of expansion in Ohio,” said a statement from Keyvan Esfarjani, Intel’s senior vice president of manufacturing, “will depend heavily on funding from the CHIPS Act.”

The Intel project is the largest single private sector investment in Ohio history, on par with a 1977 deal that brought Honda to central Ohio, where it now employs more than 14,000 people.

“Intel’s new facilities will be transformative for our state, creating thousands of well-paying jobs in Ohio, producing strategically vital semiconductors.” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement.

Ohio beat 40 other states for the project, DeWine said. State leaders vowed to work with the company to provide skilled workers who will need anywhere from a two-year college education in the community to advanced degrees.

Intel, based in Santa Clara, California, announced plans last year to spend $ 20 billion on two new plants in Arizona. It is also seeking European subsidies to build a large plant somewhere within the European Union, and last month said it would invest $ 7.1 billion to expand its decades-old manufacturing operation in Malaysia, home to nearly 10 percent of the workforce. company’s global.

Intel also has factories in Ireland, Israel, Vietnam and China.

Intel is the No. 2 semiconductor maker globally, with $ 73.1 billion in revenue last year, behind world leader South Korea Samsung Electronics at $ 76 billion, according to market analysis by Gartner Inc.

Central Ohio, long known for a predominantly white-collar workforce in banking and insurance, has added high-tech jobs in recent years, with Amazon, Facebook and Google all building data centers in the region.

—

Seewer reported from Toledo, Ohio. Associated Press writers Matt O’Brien in Providence, Rhode Island, and Joshua Boak in Washington, DC, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press.