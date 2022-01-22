The more, the happier, the better on the GTD PRO on the Rolex 24 at DAYTONA

Excitement builds for the new class with 13 entries, 8 manufacturers on the 0.356 mile tri-oval road course this weekend in of Rolex forward roar 24 in DAYTONA Presented by INX

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (January 21, 2022) There is plenty of reason to be excited that the new GTD PRO class has drawn a 13-car field for the Rolex 24 In Daytona, the opening round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar 2022 Championship, set for Saturday and Sunday, January 29-30.

That’s more than double the six entries contested last year enduro twice all the time in Florida in the GT Le Mans (GTLM) class that GTD PRO replaces this year. But the expanded GTD PRO network has not come at the expense of the well-known GT Daytona (GTD) IMSA class, because the GTD range for the Rolex 24 has also grown from 19 to 22 cars this year.

GTD PRO and GTD, along with the other three classes Dpi, LMP2 and LMP3 that will make up the 61-car Rolex 24 range are part of this weekend The Roar Before the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA Introduced by INX with practice today and Saturday before sunday, the 100-minute qualifying race at 2:05 p.m., setting the lineup for North America’s most prestigious sports car race.

While IMSA is definitely excited about the positive developments, the two-time defending champions of the GTLM Corvette Racing class could be even more motivated.

The two-car Corvette effort struggled against a shrinking GTLM field over the past two years as many competing manufacturers adapted their racing programs to the standard FIA GT3 platform. In 2021, the Corvette C8.R Nr. 3 and 4 sometimes faced only one class competitor, No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR-19.

WeatherTech Porsche is back in GTD PRO for 2022, and the team is also bringing a pair of Mercedes-AMG GT3s to Daytona in partnership with Proton Competition. The Porsches GTD PRO factory partner team is Pfaff Motorsport, the defending champion of IMSA GTD.

Meanwhile, BMW’s factory effort with Team RLL returns with a vengeance, releasing two brand new M4 GT3s with work-backed drivers. Lexus / Toyota Racing Development will also join the GTD PRO network, along with similar factory-backed entrances from Ferrari, Lamborghini and Aston Martin. So where there are only two or three manufacturers represented last year at GTLM, there will be eight to launch the 2022 GTD PRO season on the Rolex 24.

In addition to adapting the GTLM Corvette C8.R specification to the worldwide GT3 specification, Corvette Racing is developing a production version of the car for sale to future customer teams. Laura Klauser, sports car program manager for General Motors, enjoys the challenge of coming out against the 2022 extended field.

We want a full field, she declared. It’s so enjoyable when you do very well when you are in front of a full field, because then I know you brought your game A, you did everything right, you hit all the marks and you brought victory. You are not just the last car on foot.

Having a high volume of competitors really makes every win much more special, Klauser added. I think it will challenge us to think in different ways and try different things and become more creative.

Corvette pilots Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor are just as excited as they embark on their quest for a third consecutive IMSA championship to follow their GTLM achievements in 2020 and 21st.

I look forward to 13 cars to fight, Taylor said. I miss the fight for resumes and beginnings and strategic battles just the current racing side of what we had in the past.

It will be great to have competition, Garcia added. Many manufacturers are in the class and it seems that almost every one of the 13 cars is able to win the race. It will certainly be a big battle.

In some ways, the Corvette is at a disadvantage because other manufacturers in the GTD PRO have built cars of the GT3 specification for years for generations, in the case of Porsche and BMW. These manufacturers, along with GTD competitors Acura and Audi, have a significant start in terms of developing and competing the GT3 platform. And they are bringing in a host of factory-backed executives.

I’m very happy to be joining Pfaff in the GTD PRO, said MathieuJaminet, who co-chaired Porsche’s winning WeatherTech Racing 2021 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts. It was really my priority to race full time in the US in 2022 and compete with the reigning GTD champions is a privilege. Our purpose is clear; we have all the ingredients to be ahead, so the goal is to try and win the championship. Of course, we always watch the big races, so Daytona and Sebring are also at the top of my list.

BMW is just as safe. Reorganizing the IMSA brand program to follow the GTD PRO 2022 championship while developing an LMD prototype for 2023 and beyond was one of the final achievements of the outgoing BMW M Motorsport chief Mike Krack ahead of his recent move to lead Aston Martin Formula 1 team.

I am convinced that we will prepare very well by going to the GTD PRO premiere of the IMSA series, said Krack. Almost all of our BMW M Works executives have already contested the 24 Hours of Daytona and will work together to find the perfect configuration for the BMW M4 GT3 during Roar Before The 24.

Based on the GTD’s past performance on the Rolex 24, Lamborghini is likely to be another strong contender for the GTD PRO. The Italian brand triumphed in Daytona in 2018, 19 and 20.

Florida-based TR3 Racing is a fairly young team, but it is expanding rapidly thanks to support from Lamborghini.

24 Hours of Daytona has a special meaning for us and after four consecutive podiums we intend to fight again for the first positions, said Giorgio Sanna, head of Motorsport Lamborghinis. This race will also open the partnership between Lamborghini and TR3 Racing, an experienced team that I am sure has the potential to get good results.

Also keep an eye on Lexus, which will split its two-car effort between the GTD and GTD PRO in 2022 after making two GTD cars available since 2017 the last four years in collaboration with Vasser Sullivan Racing.

The competition at IMSA has helped strengthen awareness and scrutiny of Lexus performance models among our dealers, owners and competitors alike, said Andrew Gilleland, vice president of the group and general manager of the Lexus Division. Our momentum is growing rapidly and everyone at Lexus is excited to race for an IMSA championship. We know we have something special here and we were excited to go out and win our first GT championship together starting with the Rolex 24.

The Roar Before the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA Presented by INX starts 10 days of activity on the runway, culminating with the Rolex 24 on January 29-30 in DAYTONA.

