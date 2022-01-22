Women’s ashes: Rain wipes England’s second international T20 against Australia in Adelaide | Cricket News





Only 25 possible balls in Adelaide on Saturday after the second T20 women’s international of ashes was abandoned; Australia leads the multi-format series 3-1 after winning Thursday opener with nine goals; the third and final international T20 on Sunday, also in Adelaide; the teams then play one Test and three ODIs







The second T20 women’s ashes were abandoned with only 25 possible balls in Adelaide on Saturday due to rain The rain destroyed the second T20 international of the multi-format Women Ashes series with only 25 possible balls in Adelaide on Saturday. The match was cut to 14 overs on one side after an initial shower and the players left the field with 4.1 overs in the reduced match after further wet weather, with the match being subsequently abandoned as rain continued to fall. England had reached 25-0 after entering from Australia, with Danni Wyatt 14 not out and opening partner Tammy Beaumont undefeated at six. England made an international T20 debut for outstanding player Charlie Dean, in place of striker Maia Bouchier. Australia and England took from a point from the bottom, which means the hosts and trophy holders lead 3-1 after winning Thursday’s opening game in the same nine-goal spot following a superb all-round performance by Tahlia McGrath. McGrath won three goals as England scored 169-4 from their 20 overs, before scoring 13 goals and six in 91 defeats from 49 submissions to lead Australia to victory with 18 free throws. The third and final T20 will be held in Adelaide on Sunday (3.10am GMT), before the parties meet in an independent test match in Canberra (January 27-30) and then three one-day internationals (3, 6 and February 8). , with the first 50-over game in Canberra and the last two in Melbourne. The prediction is not great for Sunday’s T20 final, with England winger Nat Sciver saying: “We have to go to the ground warm and ready for any game duration.” Danni Wyatt scored 14 unbeaten run from 12 submissions before the second T20 international was abandoned Wyatt scored the best goal for England on Thursday with 70 of 54 submissions and she scored two four-pointers during the short action on Saturday. England made an international T20 debut for spinner Charlie Dean – the 21-year-old, who took 10 goals in five ODIs against New Zealand at home last summer, replacing Maia Bouchier’s goal as tourists entered with an additional bowling option in XI of them. Sciver told Dean: “She is a great addition to our squad. She will fit into anything, be it kicking, bowling or field. She will really add something when she finally comes out on the field. “It’s great to have so many different people coming directly to the team and making an impact, which is what Charlie did in the ODI series in England.” The game also marked 50th place in international T20 cricket for England left winger Sophie Ecclestone, who tops the bowling rankings in format. Australia missed fast shooter Tayla Vlaeminck due to an injury to her right leg, with Darcie Brown – the third-highest athlete in the Big Bash Women’s season this season. England aims to win its first Women’s Grace series since 2014, with Australia winning the 2015 and 2019 series and the 2017 race ending in an 8-8 draw. What’s next? The T20 part of the series ends Sunday with the third T20 in Adelaide (3.10am GMT), before the parties play a test match and three one-day internationals. The England men’s team starts its five-match T20I series against the West Indies with consecutive games in Barbados this weekend, starting at 20:00 GMT on Saturday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12522254/womens-ashes-rain-washes-out-englands-second-t20-international-against-australia-in-adelaide The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos