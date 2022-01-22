International Seaways to Participate in Capital Link Company Presentation Series





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) (the Company or INSW), one of the largest tanker companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products announced today that it will participate in Capital Link Company Presentation Series. On Monday, January 24, 2022, at 10:00 am ET its senior management team, Lois Zabrocky, CEO and Jeffrey Pribor, CFO, will go through a presentation on the Company’s current operations, business development, growth prospects and outlook of the tanker sector. You can register for the webinar below:



Date: Monday, January 24, 2022



Time: 10:00 am EST



Register: https://webinars.capitallink.com/2022/company_presentation/ On the registration page, please register for the presentation slated for January 24, 2022, at 10 am ET. An email confirmation will be sent back and will include the link to the Company presentation. LIVE Q&A SESSION – Submitting Questions



Participants can submit their questions either during the webinar through the online platform or can email our team at [email protected] 1×1 MEETINGS WITH COMPANY MANAGEMENT



Institutional Investors can request follow up meeting (s) with INSWs management through the 1×1 Meetings Section on the Registration Page or by emailing [email protected]. About International Seaways, Inc.



International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) is one of the largest tanker companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in International Flag markets. International Seaways owns and operates a fleet of 86 vessels, comprised of 13 VLCCs (including three newbuildings), 13 Suezmaxes, five Aframaxes / LR2s, eight Panamaxes / LR1s and 41 MR tankers and four Handy tankers. Through joint ventures, it has ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels. International Seaways has an experienced team committed to the very best operating practices and the highest levels of customer service and operational efficiency. International Seaways is headquartered in New York City, NY. Additional information is available at https://www.intlseas.com. Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company may make or approve certain statements in future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in press releases, or in oral or written presentations by representatives of the Company. All statements other than statements of historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements. These matters or statements may relate to the Companys planned merger with Diamond S and plans to issue dividends, its prospects, including statements regarding vessel acquisitions, trends in the tanker markets, and possibilities of strategic alliances and investments. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors. Investors should carefully consider the risk factors outlined in more detail in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2020 for the Company, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Companys Registration Statement on Form S -4 dated May 5, 2021, the Companys Amended Registration Statement on Form S-4 dated June 4, 2021, and in similar sections of other filings made by the Company with the SEC from time to time. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements and written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or its representatives after the date of this release are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in this paragraph and in other reports previously or hereafter filed by the Company with the SEC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220121005462/en/International-Seaways-to-Participate-in-Capital-Link-Company-Presentation-Series The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos