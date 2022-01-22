Four new deaths from COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, adding to hospital admissions





Four more people have died from COVID-19 in Ottawa, and the Ottawa Public Health is reporting five more people in hospital with COVID-19-related illnesses. The health unit reported four new deaths and 443 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday. The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is an underestimation of the actual number of persons with COVID-19 due to the testing criteria. Ottawa Public Health reported 87 people in Ottawa hospitals with an active COVID-19 infection on Saturday, up from 82 on Friday. There are 11 people in the intensive care unit with active infection with COVID-19. Ottawa Public Health reports only hospitalizations among Ottawa residents with a hospital intervention for COVID-19 active. To be counted as a hospitalization intervention, hospitalization must include treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or extend hospital stay due to active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may be receiving COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported a larger number of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. As of Friday, there were 62 patients admitted to Queensway Carleton Hospital who tested positive for COVID-19, and 47 patients with COVID-19 at Montfort Hospital. CHEO reported six patients with COVID-19 on Saturday. KEY STATISTICS OF OTAVA for COVID-19 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (January 14-20): 247.0 (out of 240.2)

Position rate in Ottawa (January 14-20): 20 percent (up from 19.7 percent)

Reproduction number (average seven days): 0,87 (from 0,82)

Known active cases: 3,709 (-68) Reproduction values ​​greater than 1 indicate that the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means that the spread is slowing down. The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the number of resolved cases and deaths. HOSPITALISTS IN OTAWA There are 87 people in Ottawa hospitals on Saturday with an active COVID-19 infection, up from 82 people on Friday. There are 11 people in the ICU, up from 10 on Friday. Age categories of people in the hospital: 0-9: 0

10-19: 1

20-29: 2 (1 in ICU)

30-39: 2

40-49: 5 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 9

60-69: 14 (2 in ICU)

70-79: 24 (5 in ICU)

80-89: 21 (2 in ICU)

90+: 9 (Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in the hospital with an “active” infection) VACCINES FOR COVID-19 IN OTAWA As of Friday: Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 904,733 (+988)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 838,290 (+1,280)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 487,559 (+6,687)

Percentage of population five and above with at least one dose: 91 percent

Percentage of population five and above fully vaccinated: 84 percent * Statistics for one- or two-dose Ottawa residents include anyone with an Ottawa zip code who has been vaccinated anywhere in Ontario. ABOUT THE REGION Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 36 in hospital, 9 in ICU *

Public Health Hastings Prince Edward: 33 in hospital, 6 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 18 in hospital, 7 in ICU

Leeds District Health Unit, Grenville & Lanark: 22 in hospital, 7 in ICU

Renfrew County Health Unit: 14 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 158 in hospital, 7 in ICU These figures are based on the latest data from each relevant health unit at the time of publication. * EOHU says it is working on a new reporting system. The figures are for January 21, 2022. EXPLOSIONS OF COVID-19 Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following countries: 24 long-term care homes

45 nursing homes

36 hospital units

54 other union environments (group house, supported independent living, etc.) OPH stopped reporting on community outbreaks in workplaces, etc. since 2 January. A full list of locations with active explosions is available at OPH panel for COVID-19.

