Saskatchewan RCMP accuses father of kidnapping vaccine, search continues for 7-year-old daughter

The Saskatchewan RCMP has charged a man with a kidnapping charge contrary to custody or parenting order as authorities continue to search for him and his missing daughter.

Investigators have received a nationwide arrest warrant for the man.

Investigators believe the accused, Michael Gordon Jackson, could get help from other people to avoid the police.

The RCMP is looking for Michael Gordon Jackson and his daughter.

It is important to remember that this activity could result in charges under the Criminal Code, the RCMP said in a statement issued Friday.

Jackson made an appearance on Live with Laura-Lynn at Rumble on Jan. 7, telling the host he did not want his daughter to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

He said he kept it after a visit in mid-November.

RCMP is looking for Jacksons seven-year-old daughter Sarah Jackson.

Chief Supt. Tyler Bates, the officer in charge of the RCMP southern region in the province, wants Sara to know that she is not in any trouble.

Your mom misses you a lot and we have the police officers doing what they can so you can see her again soon.

Sarah Jackson is described as 4 feet-2 inches tall and weighs approximately 76 pounds.

Sarah is described as Filipino / Caucasian, four feet and two centimeters tall and weighs 76 kilograms. She has long brown hair up to the waist. She has brown / hazel eyes and recently had brown glasses that she wears most of the time.

RCMP says that at this time, the criteria for an Amber Alert have not been met and they believe both may be in Manitoba.

Finding Michael Gordon Jackson and Sarah is a top priority for Saskatchewan RCMP officers, Bates said.

Our investigators are diligently following all reported tips and footage. Any information obtained is thoroughly reviewed and investigated. The charge against (Michael) is significant.

We are committed to finding (Michael) and reuniting Sarah with her mother.

Jackson, 52, is described as weighing about 250 pounds with blue eyes and dark brown hair. Usually wears glasses.

Jackson lives in the Carievale area, Sask., And does not own a known vehicle.

He may have connections to Dilke, Oxbow, Alameda and Regina in Saskatchewan and the town of Lamont in Alberta. The RCMP said Jackson may also be in other communities.

The RCMP says they have been following some advice and reporting views of Michael and Sarah since Jan. 5, when a mandatory court order was issued.

Each of them has been thoroughly investigated and the police officers have determined that all the footage reported to the police were not (Michael) or his daughter.

The statement added that officers continue to work closely and consult with Crown prosecutors, as well as other government and community partners.

Anyone with information about Michael or Sarah’s whereabouts is asked to call the Saskatchewan RCMP at 310-RCMP (7267) or (306) 780-5563.

