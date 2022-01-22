Burkina Faso forces throw tear gas at anti-government protests





Security forces fired tear gas at protesters blocking the streets and hurling stones at the capital, Burkina Faso, as anger mounted over governments’ inability to stop jihadist attacks from spreading across the country.

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso – Security forces fired tear gas at protesters blocking the streets and throwing stones at the capital, Burkina Faso, on Saturday as anger mounted over governments’ inability to stop jihadist attacks from spreading across the country. Several hundred people marched in downtown Ouagadougou chanting for Roch President Marc Christian Kabore to resign. Jihadists are hitting (the country), people are dying, others are fleeing their homes. We want Roch and his government to resign because their treatment of the country is not good. We will never support them, said protester Amidou Tiemtore. Some people were also protesting in solidarity with neighboring Mali, whose citizens are angry with West Africa’s regional economic bloc, ECOWAS, which imposed sanctions on the country after the ruling junta delayed this year’s elections. The protest in Burkina Faso comes amid an escalation of al-Qaeda-linked Islamic State and Islamic State-linked jihadist attacks that have killed thousands and displaced 1.5 million people. Violence shows no signs of diminishing. Nearly 12,000 people were displaced within two weeks in December, according to the UN Four French soldiers were also wounded during a joint operation with the Burkina Faso army, the first time French soldiers have been wounded in the country since two were killed in 2019 during a hostage. the release operation, spokesman for the defense chief for the French armed forces, Pascal Ianni, told the Associated Press. France has about 5,000 troops in the region, but so far there has been minimal involvement in Burkina Faso compared to Nigeria or Mali. This is the government’s second crackdown on protests since November and comes after the government shut down access to Facebook last week, citing security reasons, and following the arrest of 15 people suspected of plotting a coup. As tensions rise, the government is trying to curb jihadist violence. Last month the president fired his prime minister and replaced most of the cabinet. According to a military official and a former soldier who did not want to be identified, it is also said that the government wing for national security is preparing to reopen negotiations with the jihadists. The last time the government negotiated secret ceasefire talks with jihadists was around the 2020 presidential election, when fighting eased for several months. But locals say it is too late for talks and that the country is being invaded by jihadists who control land, raise their flag and make people obey Sharia law. They just come and get people (out of their homes) and there is no (government) strategy, said Ousmane Amirou Dicko, Emir of Liptako. For the first time since the conflict he said he no longer feels comfortable driving from the capital to his home in the Sahel. Conflict analysts say the protests are playing into the hands of jihadists and that the country must remain united if it is to succeed. The protests are a result of pressure from jihadists and is exactly what they want, said Mahamoudou Savadogo, founder of Granada Consulting, a local conflict analysis and research company. “The concern is that when the government is under pressure, it makes big political and strategic mistakes and the country must remain united.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/burkina-faso-forces-fire-tear-gas-anti-govt-82413264 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos