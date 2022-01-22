The suspects steal the catalytic converters from the cars at the airport





Authorities watched the suspects commit the crimes through security cameras in the airport parking lot.

SACRAMENTO, California Two suspects have been arrested by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters from cars parked at Sacramento International Airport. At 11:40 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the sheriff’s office assigned to the airport, were called to the airport economic parking lot after reports of suspicious people looking down some parked cars. According to the sheriff’s office, dispatchers at the airport used security cameras to watch those who appeared to be suspected of removing catalytic converters from under at least one parked car. After the MPs arrived in tears, they saw the suspects driving in their vehicle and made the traffic stop. RELATED: Verify: Is engraving your catalytic converter the best way to prevent theft? In the car, lawmakers found 42-year-old Steven Rush and 35-year-old Nicholas Madden. The two were moving with four catalysts, one of which was taken moments before it was found by MPs and several tools used to steal the catalyst converters, the sheriff’s office says. Rush and Madden were both remanded in custody and remanded in Sacramento County Main Jail on three counts of aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of stolen property. The economical part of the airport, which charges passengers $ 10 a day, has a capacity of 5,955 cars. Those with theft information are required to call the Sacramento Sheriffs’s Property Crimes Division at 916-874-8477. Counselors can also send emails to the sheriff’s department using them online advice form which offers anonymity. See more from ABC10: The brazen theft of the catalytic converter was caught on video in Stockton ABC10: View, Download, Read

