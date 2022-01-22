Ottawa French Catholic School Board to Inform Parents of COVID-19 Cases in Schools





The Ottawa French Catholic School Board will continue to notify parents, carers, and staff of COVID-19 cases at school or on a school bus. The Conseil des Ecoles Catholiques du Center-Est is following the Ottawa Catholic School Board in continuing to notify the school community of COVID-19 cases if it becomes aware of positive cases through a rapid antigen test or PCR. In a letter to parents and carers, the Conseil des ecoles catholiques du Center-Est says, “to ensure an open and transparent community”, will continue to notify parents, carers and staff when they receive confirmation of a COVID-19 case. . Starting Monday, CECCE will notify the school community of a COVID-19 case at school or on a school bus. “To assist the school in communicating information, we urge parents and carers to inform the school if your child receives a positive result from a rapid antigenic test performed at home or after a PCR test,” a CECCE letter said. parents. “Management will only communicate information about cases that have been reported to it.” The board says the names of students and staff who test positive will remain confidential. The Ontario government suspended reporting of COVID-19 cases in classrooms and schools during the holidays. Provincial guidelines said principals would notify the health unit of a possible outbreak only when 30 percent of students and staff are absent. Starting Monday, all school boards in Ontario will begin reporting absenteeism to the school, which will track how many students and staff are physically present at a school on a given day. OTAWA CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOARD The Ottawa Catholic School Board says parents and guardians can voluntarily inform the school if their child has tested positive for COVID-19. “It is important to note that principals will not be involved in tracking contacts and they will maintain confidentiality at all times. As a reminder, Ottawa Public Health has advised us that most school contacts are not considered high risk and should be “Only refrain – isolate if they show symptoms,” said the OCSB. Parents and guardians can voluntarily inform the school if their child has tested positive for COVID-19. OTAWA CARLETON DISTRICT BOARD The Ottawa Carleton District School Board is setting up a voluntary reporting process for COVID-19, which will be posted to a control panel. The OCDSB says the new COVID-19 Detection Panel will share information on COVID-19 cases in schools reported voluntarily by parents, carers and students. “Our goal is to be as transparent as possible to the community. This data is self-reported by parents / guardians and / or staff through voluntary reporting and / or normal absenteeism reporting processes, and we can not guarantee their accuracy,” OCDSB. tha. All three school boards remind parents that students must undergo a daily COVID-19 examination before going to class.

