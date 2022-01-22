1 dead, 1 in critical condition following two early morning shootings in North York – Toronto





A man is dead and another is in critical condition following two separate shootings that took place nearly a kilometer apart early Saturday morning. According to a statement issued by Toronto police, officers were called around 12:40 am for a shooting in a parking lot outside of a fast-food restaurant in the area of ​​Keele Street and Ingram Drive, just south of Lawrence Avenue. Read more: SIU investigating police-involved shooting that left man dead Initials reports said occupants of two vehicles were shooting at each other before both vehicles fled the scene, according to a tweet by Toronto police earlier Saturday morning. Investigators found a man in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the statement read. Story continues below advertisement He was later pronounced dead at the scene, the statement added. Read more: Murder-suicide suspected in deaths of man and woman in Brampton: police Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Malachi Elijah Bainbridge of Toronto. Investigators said two men were seen leaving the area in a dark sedan. No othersuspect information was made available. This is Toronto’s ninth homicide of the year. Toronto Police have identified the victim of the latest latest homicide as identified as Malachi Elijah Bainbridge, 19, of Toronto.

Toronto Police

Hours later, police received a call for reports of another shooting just a kilometer north. Trending Stories 2 Canadians killed, 1 wounded in shooting at a Mexico resort

Adele breaks down in tears announcing Las Vegas concert residency delay Duty Inspector Mike Williams told Global News that police were called shortly after 3:45 am to the intersection of Keele Street and Colville Road in an industrial area. Story continues below advertisement We believe there was some sort of party or maybe gathering at a commercial or industrial unit here that were investigating, he told reporters on the scene later Saturday morning. An altercation took place in an alleyway right before shots were fired, Williams added. Read more: 2 men charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with 2021 Ajax shooting Investigators found a male in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a trauma center in critical condition. Police said a red car was seen leaving the area. Investigators described the suspect as a male in his 30s with a dark complexion. Anyone who may have been in either area or may have information is asked to call Toronto Police or Crime Stoppers. Williams said there is no information to indicate that the two shootings are connected. SHOOTING:

Colville Rd + Keele St

* 3:48 am *

– Party in the area

– Reports of man shot

– Reports 2 men seen fleeing in red car

– Police o / s

– Victim with very serious injuries

– Emergency run to hospital

– Forensic exam of scene underway# GO139614

. dh pic.twitter.com/s2gJf5Bvnm – Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 22, 2022 Story continues below advertisement















0:29

2 Canadians killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Mexico resort





Previous Video



Next Video



© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8531509/toronto-shootings-keele-ingram-colville/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos