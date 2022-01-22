Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Visits Lebanon to Fix Gulf Crisis | Political News





The Kuwaiti minister says Lebanon should not interfere in the affairs of the Gulf states to improve relations.

The Gulf Arab states are seeking to rectify a clash with Lebanon, Kuwait’s foreign minister said during a visit, the first by a senior Gulf official since the quarrel erupted last year. The visit is one of various international efforts to restore trust with Lebanon, Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah said on Saturday after talks with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the start of a two-day trip. We are now taking steps towards building trust that does not happen overnight, he told reporters, urging the Lebanese authorities to take practical and concrete measures that could strengthen ties. The minister said his visit was also to show solidarity with the Lebanese people and that the move was coordinated with other Gulf countries. In October, Saudi Arabia and its allies suspended diplomatic relations with Lebanon following the broadcast of comments by then-Information Minister Georges Kordahi criticizing a Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen. Kuwait withdrew its ambassador from Beirut and also asked Beirut to accuse the Dafaris of leaving the Emirate. Lebanon should avoid interfering in the internal affairs of Arab states in general, but especially in the internal affairs of the Gulf, and should not be a starting point for verbal or actual attacks if it hopes to improve ties, Sheikh Ahmed said. The Kuwaiti official said he handed over the requests to Mikati and his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bouhabib and now the brothers in Lebanon need to study them and know how to deal with these issues and move forward. He declined to comment on what the demands were. Last month, Kordahi resigned in a bid to ease the stalemate, and French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris and Riyadh had agreed to fully commit to re-establishing diplomatic ties. In the weeks following Kordahis’s resignation, tensions between Hezbollah and Saudi Arabia continued to rise. The crisis is rooted in Saudi Arabia’s concern about Iran’s growing influence in the region, including Lebanon, once a traditional Saudi ally and recipient of financial aid from the oil-rich kingdom. In late December, King Salman of Saudi Arabia called on the Lebanese in a speech to end Hezbollah’s terrorist control of Lebanon. In early January, Iran-backed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah launched a verbal attack against the kingdom, accusing Riyadh of spreading extremist Islamic ideology. The Gulf dispute had exacerbated an already dire economic situation in Lebanon, which is in control of a financial crisis described by the World Bank as one of the worst planets in modern times. More than 300,000 Lebanese live in the Arab Gulf states, providing a major economic bailout, according to a group of Gulf Labor and Migration experts. Lebanese governments have long stated a formal policy of secession from the wars in the Middle East, even though Hezbollah has been embroiled in regional conflicts, deploying fighters in Syria to help President Bashar al-Assad. Sheikh Ahmed said the separation must be in words and deeds. On Sunday, he is expected to meet with President Michel Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, both Hezbollah political allies. Aoun and Mikati have called for dialogue with Saudi Arabia to resolve the diplomatic crisis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/1/22/kuwaiti-foreign-minister-visits-lebanon-to-mend-gulf-standoff The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos