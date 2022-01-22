We are ready for anything that comes: on the Ukrainian front line Ukraine

Plooking through binoculars, Mykola Chekman pointed to the bridge connecting Ukraine with Russian-controlled Crimea. It is not the first time the peninsula has been invaded, he noted. He added: Crimea has seen a lot of war.

Chekman, a Ukrainian army photographer, was standing in the castled tower of what was once a tourist cafe. Now it is a base for Ukrainian forces, facing their invisible Russian counterparts in a glittering space of water and ducks filled with ducks.

The abandoned building is located in Chonhar village in the southern Kherson province of Ukraine. A Ukrainian checkpoint with a blue and yellow flag marks the de facto border with what Moscow considers to be Russia, a ragged group of houses on the bridge.

In the east of the country, Russian-backed separatists regularly throw grenades and shoot at their Ukrainian opponents. Rather, Chonhar’s first line is smooth. A handful of civilians arrive in a white van and cross the last section on foot, rolling small boxes.

Despite this apparent normalcy, Kiev is not taking risks. Soldiers stand guard in a network of trenches reinforced with wooden pallets. They watch the enemy through letterbox-style positions, weapons on alert. Right now, the only intruder is a clumsy ball. It blows a cold wind.

The café tower, reached through a dangerous staircase, serves as an observation platform. It is covered with a decorative black bottom featuring a map of Crimea. On a wall on the ground floor someone has exhumed: Putin is a thorn. Nearby, a BTR armored personnel sat hidden behind a fir tree.

Vladimir Putin dreams of making a land corridor between the Russian-occupied territories in Donbas and Crimea. We do not allow it, said a military officer Ivan Arefiev. He added: We are ready for anything to happen, including an attack.

A Ukrainian soldier in a trench in Mariupol, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. Photo: Andriy Dubchak / AP

There are few visible signs of Russian military presence. At night the soldiers say they can hear the sound of enemy tanks as they maneuver, hiding behind a small tree. But the clear fact is that the Kremlin can advance from here at any time: by land, sea or air.

With 100,000 Russian troops now stationed on its borders, Ukraine is under siege. To the south, Moscow’s armed forces could explode from Crimea and move north and then east along the coast, a 250km flat belt that includes the Ukrainian ports of Berdyansk and Mariupol.

The strategic goal would be to link Crimea to the separatist mini-fiefs of Donetsk and Luhansk. Moscow occupied these territories in the spring of 2014, installing and arming local representatives and starting a conflict that has continued ever since.

To the east, Russian tanks could advance across the border into the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and break the line of contact between the separatists and the Ukrainian army. To the west, Russian forces are stationed near Odessa in Transnistria, a separatist republic in eastern Moldova.

Meanwhile, the most ominous developments are taking place in the north. The Kremlin has relocated troops, fighter jets and heavy weapons to Belarus ahead of what it calls “large-scale military exercises” next month.

Tactical battalions from the Russian Far East have arrived, bringing with them multiple Hurricane self-propelled missile launchers and S-400 air defense missile systems. This formidable attack force is at striking distance from Kiev and its pro-Western government, 200 km away.

So far, talks between Russia and the West, including a meeting Friday between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, have gone nowhere. Russia is seeking a Cold War-style zone of influence in Eastern Europe and the withdrawal of NATO forces from the former Warsaw Pact powers.

All of this has made the US and its allies end an invasion is inevitable something that Joe Biden this week acknowledged was possible.

Experts in Kiev say any Russian incursion would encounter massive Ukrainian resistance. There are currently enough Russian forces on the border to launch a swift attack and inflict significant losses. But there are not enough forces to win, Serhii Kuzan, chairman of Center for Security and Cooperation of Ukraine, tha.

Ukraine had 261,000 troops and 400,000 military veterans, as well as surface-to-air missiles and new anti-tank weapons delivered this week by the UK, he noted. It has mined the coast along the Azov Sea and installed anti-ship missiles. A Russian amphibious landing would cause huge losses, he said.

Ukrainian soldiers at a checkpoint near the dividing line. Photo: Andriy Dubchak / AP

Amidst this grim war background, Chonhar is currently a peaceful wildlife refuge. Hunting is not allowed. Its wetlands are home to a growing number of ducks, rabbits, hares and pheasants, seen crashing between reeds and high yellow feathered grass. When I got here at 5am I saw a fox, Chekman said.

For locals, the takeover of Crimea by Russia in 2014 has been a disaster. Chonhar was once a stop on the railway line to Sevastopol, with thousands of holidaymakers passing by in high season every day. Near the café is a shattered Soviet gate. A pillar remains, adorned with grapes.

This place is now one tupik, a dead end road, said Vyacheslav, standing in what was once a thriving fish market by the roadside. Without tourists and without little vehicle traffic of any kind, the business was sluggish, he said.

Vyacheslav was selling silver cockroaches, smoked white fish and mullet, which he had caught himself. His neighbor Valery, a coffee seller, said times were better in the Soviet Union, an entity Putin seems determined to bring back. You can buy sausage [sausage] for eight rubles, said Valerie.

A Russian seizure of Kherson province would solve Crimea’s most urgent problem: water shortages. A 400 km long canal network built by the Soviets, used to connect the Dnipro River with the peninsula, supplying residents and irrigating fields. In 2014 Ukraine built a dam to stop its flow. In 2021, Crimea suffered a severe drought.

Canal protection is now a strategic priority for Ukraine. A single Ukrainian soldier was spotted last week where the canal begins, outside the town of Khakova. He had a Kalashnikov and an Alsatian dog. Snow had covered the frozen waterway and its picturesque willows.

At the crossing point in Chonar, soldiers sleep in a cozy barracks heated by a log stove. They rejected Putin’s latest assertion that Ukraine and Russia are one people. We are moving towards Europe and NATO. Russia is stuck in the Soviet past, said Lieutenant Petro Yanchenko. Why was he fighting? So my family can live in a free country, he replied.

A Ukrainian soldier passes by an abandoned house on the front line. Photo: Andriy Dubchak / AP

Yanchenko said Crimea and the Russian-occupied Donbas region belonged to Ukraine. He added that Kiev had its own unresolved territorial claims. The southern Cuban area of ​​Russia just opposite the Kerch Strait of Crimea was once the home of Ukrainian Cossacks, he said. It is our territory, he asserted.

The prospect of Crimea returning to Ukraine seems remote. But Chekman noted that the peninsula had changed hands on many occasions. Its bloody history is never far off. Chonhar has a needle-shaped memorial to Soviet dead from World War II. On the Russian side is a monument to anti-aircraft gunners.

Nazi Germany invaded the village in the summer of 1941, killing some of its Jewish inhabitants and occupying Crimea for two years. The Red Army ousted the Wehrmacht and re-established Ukraine as a USSR republic. Putin seems to regard Ukraine’s independence and statehood in 1991, and its Western aspirations today, as a historic mistake.

But he can see that returning the country to Moscow imperial control is not as easy as it seems. Russia can do nothing more than threaten us, said Alex Lunyov, a naval sergeant. This is our home, our home. This is where our grandparents and ancestors are buried. If the Russians come, we will fight. We will kill them like cattle.

Lunyov said the Ukrainian army was tougher, more professional and more trained than in 2014, when superior Russian forces inflicted heavy casualties in the east, including a massacre in the city of Ilovaisk. Since then we have learned how to fight, he noted, saying that Ukraine was right on its side.

He smiled. And he added with a twinkle: The armor of warriors is heavier than the collar of a slave.