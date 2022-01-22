Australia distributes water, telecommunication aid to Tonga





/ Updated: 22 January 2022 / 12:10 PM EST This combination of these satellite imagery provided by Maxar Technologies shows a summary of Nomuka in the Tonga Islands group on August 17, 2020, left and January 20, 2022, right, showing the damage after the January 15 explosion. (Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) Three flights from Australia with food, water, medical supplies and telecommunications equipment landed in Tonga on Saturday as the Pacific nation is facing the aftermath of an underwater volcanic eruption and tsunami. Aircraft from other nations, including New Zealand and Japan, have also brought much-needed aid to the Tongan people, said Zed Seselja, Australia’s minister for international development and the Pacific. Such first aid arrived on Thursday, after the main runway of the airport was cleared of spilled ash when the nearby Hunga Tonga Hunga Haapai volcano erupted a week ago. The eruption also triggered a tsunami across the Pacific that destroyed boats in New Zealand and spilled an oil spill as far as Peru. Of course it is a very, very difficult time for the people of Tonga. The ground reactions I got back today are a lot of displaced people, Seselja told reporters in Canberra. The clean-up efforts were going smoothly, with the Tongan government and military officials working together, he said. Ships from the US and Britain were on the way, he said. Also deployed was the HMAS Adelaide, an Australian Navy ship, with helicopters on board, as well as engineers and a 40-bed hospital. The ship can generate electricity and purify water. Lack of clean water was a priority because supplies were cut off by volcanic ash layers and salt water. Red Cross teams on the ground reported large stagnant saltwater ponds that were thrown by the tsunami, polluting the clean drinking water sources of tens of thousands of people, said Katie Greenwood, head of the Pacific for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. Red and Red Crescent. Societies. Also Saturday, the Japanese government said a C-130 Self-Defense Forces plane arrived in Tonga with three tonnes of drinking water. This followed a Japanese military flight on Friday. Another plane is scheduled to depart on Sunday, with ash clearance equipment, the Ministry of Defense said. Sheselja said the good news was that the casualties have been relatively limited, with three deaths confirmed so far. Three of Tonga’s smallest islands were severely damaged by tsunami waves. Most Tongans live on the main island of Tongatapu, where about 50 houses were destroyed and coastlines littered with rubbish. UN humanitarian officials reported that about 84,000 people 80% of Tonga’s population were affected by the blast. The tsunami cut the only fiber-optic cable connecting Tonga to the rest of the world, leaving them very incapable of connecting with loved ones abroad. Since then, satellite communication has improved and Tonga telecommunications operator Digicel said it had been able to restore international calling services in some areas.

