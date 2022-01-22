Lecturer in Economics Chula receives the International Anti-Corruption Award 2021





Newswise – Congratulations on Ass. Prof. Dr. Torplus Yomnak becoming one of 12 anti-corruption activists from around the world will receive the US State Department’s 2021 International Anti-Corruption Champion Award on International Anti-Corruption Day. Ass. Prof. Dr. Torplus, Director of the Center for the Study of Political Economy, Faculty of Economics, Chulalongkorn University, was selected as the winner of the Academic Award from Southeast Asia.

Ass. Prof. Dr. Torplus Yomnak,

Director of the Center for Political Economy Studies,

Economy Faculty “I am deeply honored to receive this award and I am grateful that my anti-corruption efforts, and many in Thailand, have received international recognition. “In a way, this will help prevent and reduce corruption in Thailand.” Torplus. The inspiration to become an anti-corruption activist Ass. Prof. Dr. Torplus has been interested in conducting research on corruption since he was a fourth-year student at the Faculty of Economics, Chulalongkorn University. He then continued his research on the subject and his doctoral thesis at Cambridge University focused on strategies to fight corruption in Thailand’s construction industry. “People around the world are working hard to fight corruption. Thailand has 30-40 private and public sectors working to fight corruption and promote good governance. “I am only a small part of Thailand’s anti-corruption network.” Prof. Dr. Torplus. Faculty members at Chula Economics, including Prof. Dr. Pasuk Phongpaichit, Assoc. Dr.Nualnoi Treerat, Assoc. Noppanun Wannathepsakul, Asst. Prof. Dr. Thanee Chaiwat and many others, have launched research studies on corruption. Ass. Prof. Dr. Torplus has continued its anti-corruption work not only for academics and practical influence, but also to work behind the scenes to support a wide range of influential anti-corruption projects in Thailand. Through such efforts, Thailand’s anti-corruption network and instruments have become more effective. Working principles of a Thai academic and winner of an international anti-corruption award Throughout his work, Ass. Prof. Dr. Torplus has always respected the principles of transparency and believes that public participation is the most important factor in tackling corruption issues. It is difficult to fight corruption with a single instrument and a top-down policy, as anti-corruption activities can be made successful through a group of people working together, not by a single individual. To support research studies on corruption, Asst. Prof. Dr. Torplus and academic members from various fields, such as linguistics, marketing, political science and law, formed the Corruption Research Center, “Siam Lab”, at the Faculty of Economics, Chulalongkorn University. Furthermore, Dr. Torplus has partnered with friends to form a company for society, called the “Social Enterprise HAND”, for research projects with government agencies and the public and private sectors. To date, corruption in Thailand has declined to some extent and the Corruption Perceptions Index has improved. Participation of Thai people in anti-corruption activities Ass. Prof. Dr. Torplus said the public sector is already aware of anti-corruption. According to a poll conducted by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, 98 percent of Thais say corruption is a significant problem for everyone. Despite this, the low number of people participating in anti-corruption campaigns is worrying. To this end, instruments should be developed to arm the public against corruption. Encouraging people to oppose corruption is very important and requires an understanding of the social context. Dr. Torplus concluded that academics and marketing specialists can and should play an important role in helping to raise public awareness of corruption. In recent years, research projects on anti-cheat marketing have been carried out with great success.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newswise.com/articles/chula-economics-lecturer-receives-international-anti-corruption-award-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos