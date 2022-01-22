Allergy season in Florida starts early, causing confusion of symptoms amid global pandemic





Runny nose and sore throat can be early signs of COVID-19. However, it can also be a cold, flu or seasonal allergy. All of these diseases have overlapping symptoms and it can be difficult to decipher what causes them. You can blame the warm weather we had in December for the start of the allergy season in the region earlier than usual. Mild temperatures caused the trees to start flowering. “We see significant pollination with the main trees in the Tampa Bay area, which tend to be oak, cedar and cypress,” explained the associate professor of USF or Allergy and Immunology, Dr. Farnaz Tabatabaian. “We have probably one of the most severe allergy seasons in any country in the world here because of the 11 different types of oak trees we have that usually bloom one after the other,” Dr. Richard Lockey, Director of the USF Division. Said Allergy and Immunology. of Prediction of allergies on pollen.com shows medium-high levels in our region over the next five days. All those particles and dust from the tree pollen are blowing around in the air making you compressed and out of breath. Local allergists tell us that they started receiving calls from patients in December. “It will definitely get worse over the next few weeks and will probably peak in February, early March and then start to decline in late March,” Lockey said. This early season of allergies overlaps with the increasing incidence of omicron. Experts say it can be difficult to distinguish between the two, especially from you who suffer from allergies. “If they wake up one morning and are more congested and then before they say, oh, it’s just my allergies and they go to work,” Tabatabaian said. But there are some differences you need to pay attention to. If you have any doubts or questions, doctors recommend that you go and get tested for COVID. “COVID will give you fever, give you lower back pain, and give you a lot more fatigue than your standard seasonal allergies,” Dr. explained. Thomas Unnasch, Honorary Professor of the USF College of Public Health. . If you have allergies, doctors say there is no reason to suffer from your symptoms. You can take over-the-counter medication or consult a specialist.

