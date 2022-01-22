Maui News Collias Named Hawaii Athlete of the Year | News, Sports, Work





Athlete Robert Collias, a 30-year veteran of The Maui News, has been named Hawaii Athlete of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. Collias, a first-time winner, was selected in a peer-to-peer vote across the state, making him the second Maui athlete to win the honor after TV Mott, who won the award in 2008 and 2009 with Maui Weekly. “I would just like to say that I am completely humbled and very, very honored to have won this. Collias said Thursday when the winners were announced. “I have had it in my mind for a long time, I will not lie, but when I think of all the help I have received over the years from Wayne Tanaka, who is the godfather of Maui athletes, and Rodney Yap. , who became my best friend almost immediately when I got here in 1990, with Brad Sherman, who showed me how to become a great journalist and challenged me. . . and currently Stefanie (Nakasone-Ramsey). “I could not do it without him, period.” Each year, the association recognizes the best athlete and writer in each state. KHON2’s Alan Hoshida was named Hawaii Athlete of the Year. Collias has written for The Maui News since 1990. A 1986 graduate of the University of Oregon, he worked as an intern at Eugene Register-Guard after college before moving across the Pacific to Guam, primarily to cover the 1988 Olympic Games for Pacific Daily News, Gannett News Service and several hometown dailies. Collias, who met his wife Denise in Guam, came to Hawaii to work for the Honolulu Advertiser in 1989. He left to join The Maui News in 1990. “I’m completely lucky to continue to do what I’m doing, which is a job I just love.” tha Collias. “I love her completely, every day. From high school football games to talking to the PGA commissioner, which I did the day before, one-on-one, or Little League baseball – I love it all. I really do. ” Maui News publisher Chris Minford called Collias “An outstanding reporter.” “Rob is a true journalist and a perfect professional, whether covering Little League, high school or professional / amateur sports and athletes.” said Minford on Friday. “Maui County is fortunate to have such a quality writer covering local sports. We are proud to have him in our team. This is a well-deserved award. “

