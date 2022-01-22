Ontario reports 4,026 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 47 more deaths

The province is reporting 4,026 people to hospital with COVID-19 on Saturday with 600 patients currently in intensive care.

The latest number of hospitalizations is a drop of 88 from Friday data.

However, this is an increase of 69 compared to last Saturday’s hospitalizations which were 3,957.

Of the 4,026 people hospitalized, about 56 percent were admitted because of the virus, while about 44 percent were admitted for other reasons, but then tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest number of patients in intensive care is an increase of 10 from the day before.

Of the 600 people currently in the ICU, about 81 percent of those in intensive care were admitted because of COVID, while about 19 percent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19.

For those in general hospital wards with COVID, 783 were unvaccinated, 194 were partially vaccinated, and 2079 were fully vaccinated.

For those in the ICU, 216 were unvaccinated, 17 were partially vaccinated and 227 were fully vaccinated.

Forty-seven more deaths were recorded on Saturday, bringing the number of provincial deaths to 10,912.

In terms of COVID-19 cases, Ontario is reporting 6,473 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This brings the total number of cases in the province to 990,832.

However, due to the limitations of provincial testing, the overall counting of cases is an understatement.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that those who test positive for a rapid antigen test will no longer need to confirm that they have COVID-19 through a PCR test. However, positive cases of rapid antigen test have not been collected.

















Of the 6473 cases reported, 885 were among those who were not vaccinated, 223 were among those who were partially vaccinated, and 600 were of unknown vaccination status. The remaining 4,765 cases were reported among people who are fully vaccinated.

Test positivity reached 15.9 percent. The government said 36,396 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. 16,149 tests are currently under investigation.

Meanwhile, the province also reported that 9,944 cases were considered resolved on Saturday. A total of 908,533 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from the virus.

There are more than 11.5 million people fully immunized with two doses. There are more than 5.9 million Ontarians who have received a booster injection.

According to the latest data, about 89 percent of the eligible population aged 12 and over have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. About 92 percent have received at least one dose.

For young children from five to 11 years old, the coverage of the first dose is 51 percent. About nine percent are now fully vaccinated

Over 104,885 doses have been administered in the last 24 hours. More than 29.9 million doses have been administered since the introduction of vaccines in late 2020.

