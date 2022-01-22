The Tonga tsunami brought disaster to 3 small islands





Tonga, the Pacific nation hit by a powerful tsunami last weekend, is made up of about 170 islands, some small, spanning 270,000 square miles, an area about the size of Texas. The vast majority are uninhabited. Seventy percent of Tonga about 100,000 people live in the largest, Tongatapu, a center for tourism and commerce, while others are spread across about 35 islands, some of which are home to only a few dozen families, appearing on world maps. as little more than stains. land in a seemingly endless sea. The remoteness of those islands has protected a relatively simple lifestyle, in a seemingly perfect tropical paradise: blue skies, crystal clear waters, and emerald palm groves giving way to sandy beaches. But the devastating January 15 tsunami caused by the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haapai submarine volcano has caused catastrophic damage to three of them. The homes have been completely wiped out, said Katie Greenwood, a Red Cross spokeswoman in Fiji, for those three islands, Nomuka, Mango and Fonoifua. It is heartbreaking and devastating for these remote island communities.

As of Saturday, only three tsunami deaths had been confirmed in Tonga. Because the disaster damaged an underwater cable, communications have been limited and the full extent of the damage is not yet clear. But Ms Greenwood said Nomuka, Mango and Fonoifua were hit by waves almost 50 meters high, compared to just four-foot waves in Tongatapu. In Mango, brown and gray ash deposits now cover the entire island and the settlement there, which once included a school and a simple red-roofed church, appears to have been wiped out, a United Nations analysis showed.

Only two houses remain in Fonoifua. And Nomuka, which is the largest and has a population of 500 inhabitants, suffered great damage. It is by far the hardest hit of the inhabited islands in Tonga, many of which suffered only superficial damage and heavy ash rainfall.

The three are part of the Haapai group of five dozen coral and volcanic islands, a journey of more than eight hours by ferry from Tongatapu. Mango is about 43 miles from the volcano itself.

It is learned that the tsunami killed one person in Mango and another in Nomuka, as well as a British woman in Tongatapu, who was abducted trying to save her dogs. The Tongan government has evacuated all Mango residents to Nomuka, but people in Fonoifua decided to stay, said Dr. Yutaro Setoya, representative of the World Health Organization in Tonga.

We set up our emergency medical team to go to Nomuka, he said by phone from Tongatapu. From what I hear from them, almost half of the flats were left, including the health facility, so they set up a temporary clinic in one of the churches. The islands now face significant challenges, said Dr. Setoya. Of course, there is ash everywhere in Nomuka, as the wind was blowing in a way that has contaminated water sources, he said. Drinking water and food are becoming a problem there. Koniset Liutai, vice president of the Tonga Australia Chamber of Commerce in Sydney, is among those waiting for news from relatives in Haapai. It will turn many people back, he said. We know the whole islands have been wiped out. People struggle to make ends meet every day, and now they have to try to rebuild a house.

Lynne Dorning Sands, a former teacher who has traveled the world on a catamaran with her husband, Eric, visited Nomuka and Mango in 2016.

It was truly a special experience, said in a message Ms. Dorning Sands, who said she was in Philippine waters. She recalled children going out to meet their boat in Nomuka, pigs roaming freely in Mango and watching whales every day. At one stage, we had whales around the boat, said Ms. Dorning Sands. We were so careful not to hit them, as they were everywhere! In Mango, home to about 35 people before the tsunami, Mrs. Dorning Sands visited the school: a single building, brightly decorated with student work and a reading corner. There, she met the school with 13 students, aged 3 to 13, and her only teacher, who introduced himself as John. When we asked him if they had a shop on the island, he said, We have everything we need here. We do not need a store. We can raise our food, have pigs and catch fish, she said. For everything else, they can go to another island. Mote Pahulu, who was born in Nomuka and raised in Mango, said New Zealand news newspaper Newshub that the woman killed in Mango was married to one of his cousins.

They were absolutely devastated. Not only have we lost a relative, a very close relative, but everything else on the small island is gone, said Mr. Pahulu, who lives in Auckland, New Zealand. It was a beautiful little island, it was a little paradise. Yan Zhuang contributed to reporting.

