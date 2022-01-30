Connect with us

Travel news: Flying yachts and whale-shaped aircraft

(CNN) A “flying car” is released to take off and plans for a flying yacht have been revealed.

Airbus is renting its much-loved Beluga XL aircraft and a vacuum cleaner robot escaped from a hotel in the UK.

Here are the latest news from CNN Travel.

Cases increase, but inhibitions calm down

Life in Asia

In Thailand, CNN’s Richard Quest revisits the Bangkok classic that millions know and love.

Hong Kong’s Covid quarantine measures have been extremely strict throughout the pandemic. This first person account is entered within one 21-day stay in a government camp.
Hong Kong rules with zero Covid tolerance are also affecting animals. City animal owners are turning to private jets when they need to relocate their pets.

Flying yachts, cars and whales

The MY Galactica yacht crossed under bridges just inches away on its first voyage across the rivers and canals of southern Holland.

or flying machine has been released for ascension to Slovakia, but you need a pilot’s license to drive it. And a new concept of Italian superyachts has the capability for it float high in the air as well as ride the waves.
Helicopter-filled vehicles of the superyacht could have been useful earlier this month when a large 80-meter boat sank under a Dutch bridge with only a few inches of space.
Meanwhile, normally sea-related beasts are likely to become a more common sight in the sky, as Airbus has decided to hire its much-loved loved ones. Beluga XL “whale plane”.

Mayhem, disaster and moolah

A German passenger, who was traveling to Thailand with more than 33,000 euros in cash, lost his money along the way but was reunited with his cash register by police on his return via Dubai International Airport, reports Emirates e United Arab Emirates. national team.

The sky and the sea

“Flights to Nowhere” was a small aviation trend in 2020 and 2021, as airlines faced the pandemic limitations on the ground by offering round-trip tourist adventures in the sky. We see what is next for this bizarre trend.

Martyn Griffiths of the International Cruise Lines Industry Association told CNN Travel in June 2021 that cruise ships were “one of the safest holiday environments available today”.

But as the highly portable Omicron spreads around the world and more reports are coming in for canceled or reversed cruises in between cruises, the short-term future of quiet cruising is look insecure.

“Travel has always been the number one priority”

Kris-Sokolowksi-travel-photos- (6)

Elizabeth and Kris Sokolowski and their son Braden.

courtesy Kris Sokolowski

In case you missed it

There is an Italian village where they do not speak Italian.

Versatile Mexico: What it’s like to visit Tulum and Guadalajara during Covid.

The couple met in the icy wilderness of Antarctica.

Main image: Airbus Beluga XL departs from Toulouse Blagnac Airport on April 30, 2020. (Photo by REMY GABALDA / AFP via Getty Images)

