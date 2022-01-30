Why an international student in Winnipeg made a PowerPoint about winter boots

For newcomers like Prateek Malhotra, choosing the right pair of boots to tackle snow, slips and sub-zero temperatures while staying on budget can be a nightmare.

Malhotra, who came to Manitoba from India in September to study at the University of Winnipeg, says he went to about eight stores over 25 days, trying to solve the mystery of the right winter boot.

He questioned the sales representatives.He tried severalbrands.He could not afford to get it wrong.

“You are buying a shoe of such a high price. You can not buy again and again, especially at such a time when we do not have that much funds available,” Malhotra said in an interview with CBC.

His diligence paid off.He finally found the perfect pair of boots, and hasbeen able to keep walking the four kilometers he hikes every day to and from his part-time job, even during repeatedextreme weather warnings and massive snowfall in Winnipeg this month.

Later in the semester, when he got an assignment to present to his class on a topic of his choice, he knew right away what he wanted to share: what to know when buying your first pair of winter boots.

His goal was to summarize all the things he had gone though, he said, “so that all those students like me, who had come from abroad” could “make a wise decision.”

WATCH | WhyPrateek Malhotrawanted to help other international students:

Newcomers solving the mystery of the right winter boot For many moving here from warmer countries one of the hardest challenges is figuring out the best boots to buy for their first winter. 3:00

Rosheedat Adenijifound out how hard making footwear decisions here can be after shecame to Canada from Nigeria with her husband and three kids last March.

“I did not know the right thing to buy,” said Adeniji.

She kept hearing about winter, but she says the warm Winnipeg summer confused her.

When it was time to shop this winter, she says she went to the store and “grabbed some boots” for herself and her kids.

But after the first day of snow, she knew thegear was wrong. She got frostbite andfell twice.

Her kids complained too.

“[When] my children came back from school, they were just lamenting that this [was] a very wrong thing to buy for them because the snow actually penetrated into their boots, “she said.

Rosheedat Adeniji, who works with the Canadian Muslim Women’s Institute, showing her new boots. She says she got frostbite and slipped after she first bought the wrong type of boot. (Jeff Stapleton / CBC)

Adeniji then reached out to friends for advice and did extensive online research. That’s when she found out most boots havetemperature ratings guidelines from manufacturers for how they’ll stand up to the cold.

She realized the ankle-high boots she got for the kids were too low, so she went back out shopping and asked sales representatives for help to find better boots.

Adeniji says she hasn’tslipped or been cold in her new boots, and her kids now enjoy recess at school.

It is an experience that helps her empathize with other newcomers as the donation and volunteers co-ordinator for the Canadian Muslim Women’s Institute.

She says the non-profit gives out about 50 boots a month to people in need.

Options for newcomers with language challenges

For the foreseeable future, a substantial number of people across Canada each year will likely have to wrestle with the same footwear questions as Malhotra and Adeniji.

That’s because Canada’s immigration numbers are booming. Last year, 401,000 people became permanent residents the highest number in a single year, according to the federal government.The targets for this year and 2023 are even higher .

For newcomers, finding the right clothingcan be essential in a climate like Manitoba’s, where the cold can be deadly in extreme situations.

While Malhotra and Adeniji eventually got help from sales representatives, Yasmin Ali, president of the Canadian Muslim Women’s Institute, says that may not be an option forall newcomers.

“A lot of them do not speak English, so it’s very difficult for them to just go in the store and ask for winter boots,” Ali said.

Prateek Malhotra shopping for winter boots in Winnipeg last November. While he was able to get help from sales representatives, that may not be an option for newcomers who do not speak a lot of English, says Yasmin Ali, president of the Canadian Muslim Women’s Institute. (Submitted by Prateek Malhotra)

Ali says that until those immigrants connect with members of their community, they can get help through settlement agencies like hers, where many staff speak their first language.

“It makes it so much easier to talk about what your needs are and the staff can easily advise them based on firsthand lived experience,” she said.

Geoff Fernie, a senior scientist at the KITE Research Institute a Toronto lab that focuses onimproving the lives of people affected bydisability, illness and agingadvises newcomers to take a scientific approach to shopping.

That includes using the boot ratings posted on KITE’s ratemytreads.com website, which features the results of scientific tests done onboots.

While Toronto is not as cold as the Prairies, Fernie is confident the research findings apply.

“I can assure you that although Winnipeg is unusual, the ground with snow and ice in Winnipeg is similar to Toronto,” he said.

Geoff Fernie, a senior scientist with KITE Research Institute, recommends shoppers do their research before buying. ‘There is not a direct relationship between how good the boot is and how much they cost,’ he says. (CBC)

Fernie cautions newcomers to make prevention a priority.Slipping in the winter is a major factor inmobility loss for people, he says.

That’s something that could be a particular concern in Manitoba, which faces a hugebacklog of surgeries and many newcomers lack the support networkto go without workfor an extended period if they have to recover from a bad fall.

Using boots that test well in research can significantly reduce the risk of falls, Fernie says.

KITE’swebsite can also help with shopping, since it findsthat high prices do not always mean good quality.

“There is not a direct relationship between how good the boot is and how much they cost,” Fernie said.

Consider sizing, socks, situation

Rich Hildebrand, the director of retail operations at Canadian Footwear, says when buying a boot, the first thing to consider is sizing.

“Boots that fit too tightly will lead to cold feet,” he said.

That’s especially important when shopping for kids, because their feet grow quickly.

Rich Hildebrand works with the Winnipeg footwear retailer Canadian Footwear. He says shoppers may need to consider factors like support and weight, as well as warmth. (Jeff Stapleton / CBC)

Hildebrand says one way to ensure a fit for kids is to remove the boot’s liner and have the child try thaton. There should be at least a thumb’s length of space at the front of the boot to trap air, which helps to keep feet warm.

“We know if the liner fits, the boot will fit,” Hildebrand said.

The wrong socks are another overlooked cause of cold feet. Wearing the wrong first layer, like cotton socks, “is like having a wet bath towel around your feet,” Hildebrand said.

Buyers should also consider what they’ll be doing daily. Someone outside for a long time will need more insulation than someone who is just going from a car to work, Hildebrand says.

Warmth isn’t necessarily everything, however.

The warmest footwear might not be the most supportive, he says, and might be too heavy.

“Someone doing a lot of walking is going to want to go for a more hiking style with a little more support in the back. More of a lace-up style of boot,” he said.