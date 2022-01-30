Sailors receive another winter outbreak, with heavy snow, power outages, cancellations





A powerful storm brought heavy snow to much of Maritime on Saturday, causing treacherous driving conditions, flight cancellations and power outages. Drivers were asked to avoid traveling in stormy conditions and many roads and highways, including the border between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, were closed to traffic. A host of closures and cancellations were reported across Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick, including flights, ferries, public transport, universities, libraries, clinics and COVID-19 businesses. Flights, ferries and public transport were also delayed or canceled due to weather. The weather caused WestJet to suspend its flights to the region until Sunday. All New Brunswick AND Prince Edward Islandremained under winter storm warnings as Saturday evening arrived. Double-digit snowfall is expected A plow clears snow on Robie Street in Halifax on Saturday. CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said residents of the Nova Scotia continent can expect to fall 10 to 25 centimeters. (Gareth Hampshire / CBC) CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin says residents of the Nova Scotiac continent can expect 10 to 25 centimeters of snow to fall, along with 10 to 20 millimeters of rain along the coast on Saturday. The storm and its snow caused the cancellation of more than a dozen flights to and from Halifax Stanfield International Airport. Passengers were advised to check the status of their flights. #Stuhia NS is causing a lot of cancellations. Our Winter Operations team is working hard to keep the runway clean. Confirm your flight status with your airline or on https://t.co/N9OvqQFfVc before coming to the airport. pic.twitter.com/hIPMShYmag –@HfxStanfield Across the province, a series of power outages were reported on Saturday. Nova Scotia Power outage mapshowed more than 700 customers without electricity, as of 19:00 local time. This number had improved from a higher total to thousands earlier in the day. A man is seen trying to clear snow from a driveway in Halifax on Saturday. (Kelly Clark / The Canadian Press) In neighboring New Brunswick, total snowfall was forecast for the southern regions of the province of 20 to 40 centimeters, slightly more than the forecast of 15 to 25 centimeters for the northern regions. Storm-related outages were also reported there, with NB Power websitewhich shows that more than 2,500 customers were without electricity as of 7pm local time on Saturday. Snow had started to make life difficult for drivers in New Brunswick on Saturday morning, but the storm was just rising and conditions were getting worse as the day went on. (Mark Crosby / CBC) For Prince Edward Island, Environment Canada predicted a total of between 30 and 40 centimeters across the province. The Confederate Bridge was closed to traffic starting in the middle of the afternoon due to weather conditions, and the evening axes remained. Flights to and from Charlottetown Airport were canceled. Preview from USA A powerful Easter holiday also swept across the northeastern U.S. Saturday, putting parts of 10 states under storm warnings along the way. The Associated Press reported that the “worst” of that storm was expected to blow in Canada by Sunday morning. George Garcia, from Stony Brook, NY, comes out shoveling from the path of his home on Saturday, after snowfall scattered by a powerful Easter celebration that affected 10 U.S. states. The Associated Press reported that the ‘worst’ of that storm was expected to blow Sunday morning in Canada. (John Paraskevas / Newsday / The Associated Press)

