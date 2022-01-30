International
Major oil and gas discovery in Namibia; coup in Burkina Faso; and the COVID update
Oil and gas exploration in Namibia; Kenyan start offers affordable alternative to hazardous cooking biomass fuels with ethanol affordable stoves
On Tuesday, January 25, oil giant Shell announced the discovery of a significant one Offshore oil and gas well in Namibia. Early exploratory drilling analysis estimates that the newly discovered well may contain 250 to 300 million barrels of oil and gas, but Shell remains undecided on whether to develop an offshore oil rig, which would be the first offshore oil field. However, Reuters suggests that oil and gas exploration could initiate investment flows instead, which is not currently a producer of fossil fuels.
In related news, KOKO Networks, an Start of alternative cooking fuel with operations in Kenya, announced on Wednesday, January 26, that it plans to expand its operations to six more African countries and accelerate the production of its clean fuel stoves, with the ultimate goal of producing 5 million stoves in vit. In an effort to replace coal and wood fuel for cooking, which is a major factor of deforestation and respiratory diseases in Africa, startup manufactures affordable ethanol stoves for cooking. Each stove costs approximately 2,000 Kenyan shillings ($ 18). In addition, according to KOKO CEO Greg Murray, the ethanol fuel used in stoves, which is synthesized from sugar by-products, is 40 percent less than coal. KOKO currently serves more than 300,000 Kenyan homes.
Coup in Burkina Faso
On Monday, January 24, the Patriotic Movement for Defense and Recovery (MPSR), a collection of soldiers claiming to include personnel from all sections of the army, reported that they had knocked him down the nations democratically elected the president, Marc Roch Kabor, and disbanded the government and constitution, as well as closed borders.
In the announcement, a group spokesman quoted Kabors inability to unite country as well as its failure to respond to the Islamic uprising as a reason for this action. Through a statement read by an MPSR officer on Thursday, the head of the junta, Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Damiba said that the country would restore constitutional governance given the right circumstances AND called for support from the international community. This event is not the first in the country: Burkina Faso has experienced several coups since its independence from France in 1960. In addition, six years ago, Former President Blaise Compaore, who had been in power for 27 years, was ousted in a popular revolt.
In response to the announcement of the MPSR, the Economic Community of the West African States (ECOWAS) and international allies condemned the coup. Then, on Friday, January 28, ECOWAS suspends Burkina Faso after an urgent hearing to discuss it and similar events in Guinea and Mali. As of this writing, the location of Kabors is unknown.
COVID numbers start to fall behind the omicron peak; South Africa Special Investigation Unit investigates allegations of corruption over healthcare equipment contracts
Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced this Weekly COVID-19 cases and deaths in Africa had dropped by 20 per cent and 8 per cent respectively, respectively, falling for the first time since the peak of the omicron variant triggered a fourth wave in the pandemic in early January. Describing the nature of the omicron wave in Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, said: “While the acceleration, peak and fall of this wave have been incomparable, its impact has been moderate and Africa is showing up with fewer deaths and fewer hospitalizations. Progress towards vaccinating the continent also continues, with more than 370 million doses administered as of January 26, 2022, and just under 11 percent of the continents’ population have been fully vaccinated. In particular, in her announcement, Moeti warned that, as long as the virus is in circulation, additional waves of COVID-19 are imminent and called for expanded vaccination efforts but also for increased access to life-saving drugs for COVID-19.
In other news for COVID on Tuesday, Special Investigation Unit (SIU) in South Africa examining health equipment contracts, it reported that it had found that 2,803 out of 4,549 contracts under review, approximately 62 per cent were found to be irregular. The SIU was authorized by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July 2020 to investigate any allegations of misuse of COVID-19 funds in all areas of government. The National Prosecution Authority has said he and other law enforcement agencies in the country could use SIU investigations to file a criminal report.
