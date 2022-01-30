Hundreds of deviated flights, canceled due to weather in Atlanta





The weather, including strong winds, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has caused more than a hundred flights to be diverted Friday night. Saturday morning, flight tracking site FlightAware reported 100 canceled departures and 85 canceled arrivals at Atlanta Main Airport. The FAA reported a ground stoppage due to the weather Friday night, shortly after a wind advisory had taken effect around 7 p.m. Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines says they are closely monitoring the weather and making adjustments as needed. In a statement Delta writes: “Since safety has always been Delta’s top priority, our teams at the Atlanta Center for Operations and Customer Care continue to monitor strong winds in the area by making tactical adjustments to ensure the safety of customers and crew members.” GEORGIA PRESENTS FOR THE COLDEST TEMPERATURES OF THE SEASON IN THE NIGHT This comes after Delta says it canceled 240 of its 4,500 flights on Friday. It is expected to cancel another 750 on Saturday and 300 on Sunday, as a strong winter storm swept across the east coast. Delta encourages all customers to check out the Fly Delta app or their website for the latest flights. According to JetTip.net, a flight tracking website, more than a hundred flights were diverted to nearby airports across the southeast. FlightAware.com shows a Delta 1802 flight, an international flight from Belize, was forced to divert to Dobbins Air Reserve base, less than 20 miles north of Atlanta Airport. A spokesman for the 94th Airborne Division stationed there said the plane landed safely around 5:21 p.m. after declaring an in-flight emergency. No one was hurt. “Our civilian reserve aircraft are prepared for any situation. Members of base operations, security forces and the fire department responded quickly and efficiently,” said Colonel Carl Magnusson, commander of the airline’s 94th wing. “Dobbins is a willing partner for the Atlanta subway community,” said Captain Casey Mull. The plane ran out of fuel and took off again around 22:30 Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (FOX 5) It was not immediately clear whether the diversion was directly due to weather or delay on the ground stop. Many upset passengers went on social media to express their disappointment. Some were worried about losing their connecting flight to Atlanta. SEE: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE STORAGE _____

