The Wisconsin team poses with The Digital Divide. The sculpture won first place at the 31st International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge. The awards were announced on Friday, January 28th.

Breckenridge Tourism Office / Photo courtesy Mexican team series for first place has finished at the 31st International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge. Instead, two teams from Wisconsin received first and third place honors. The winners were announced Friday at the awards ceremony held at the Riverwalk Center. The Wisconsin first-team team was led by Brett Tomczak and included Jeff Shawhan, Jim Malkowski and Gregory Brulla. Their sculpture, Digital Sharing, depicts two hands, a human and a robot emerging from the ground interacting with a binary code wall in the middle. It’s amazing because over the last 12 years, we’ve been here eight times, and out of all those times, once we took third place, once the choice of artist that was really beautiful, but never the first, said Malkowski . So we are really happy about that. Digital Divide, from one of the three Wisconsin teams, won first place at the 31st International Wood Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge. The awards were announced on Friday, January 28th.

Breckenridge Tourism Office / Photo courtesy In second place came the German Team with its Float sculpture. On the team were Franziska Agrawal, Katja Kulenkampff, Gabriela Kulenkampff and Dan Miller-Lionberg. The abstract part consists of five rectangular blocks placed on top of each other and with different directions. The work also won the Lothar Luboschik Artists’ Choice Award, which means it received more votes than other competitors. The second Wisconsin team won third. Members Mark Hurst, Glen Vogt, Mike Nehs and team captain Neal Vogt built a scene of a bee visiting a flower for a sculpture titled Bee Sustainability. Germany’s Float team won second place at the 31st International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge. She also won the award chosen by artists Lothar Luboschik.

Breckenridge Tourism Office / Photo courtesy Nine teams were selected to compete out of a total of 250. In addition to the three winners and Mexico, there was a third team from Wisconsin and two from Colorado, as well as groups from Ecuador and New York. Starting Monday, January 24th, Each group had 94 hours to work on the 12-foot-high and 25-ton snow blocks, using any equipment available except electrical tools. It is the first time the annual competition has been held since it was canceled in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. There are no cash prizes for the International Snow Sculpture Championship. Instead, the winners each receive a medallion, trophy and ribbon. Bee Sustainability, another entry from a Wisconsin team, won third place at the 31st International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge. Nine teams competed.

Breckenridge Tourism Office / Photo courtesy The price for viewer selection remains to be determined. Guests can vote for their favorite online at GoBreck.com/vote. Voting closes at 2pm on Saturday, January 29th. The public can view the sculptures in the Tiger Dredge car park near the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge, now until 7pm on Wednesday, February 2nd. The sculptures will be lit every night. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the event will have one-way trails and free bookings for certain periods are required on Saturday, January 29th. People can book a place to watch at 10am, noon or 2pm online at GoBreck.com/ISSC . Reservations are not required outside of those peak hours.









