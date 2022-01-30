GameStop: A year since the ‘Wall Street War’ and the rise of ‘meme stocks’ Business news

They wanted to tear down Wall Street.

They were David facing Goliath – amateur investors coming out against the power of the financial system.

A year later by GameStop Phenomenon and interest in “meme stock” has not declined.

Image:

Jonah Tulis tracked the GameStop fury last year, which caught the attention of the global media. Photo: Jonah Tulis



“I call it an ‘event’ because a lot of things happened that month,” says Jonah Tulis, producer and director of GameStop: Rise of the Players.

The documentary, which was released in US theaters this week, follows GameStop investors as their actions explode in international news.

“It was a moment. It was the beginning of a new era,” says the 31-year-old.

The saga began in January 2021 when the video game retailer saw an unprecedented rise in his share price.

Amateur or retail investors, communicated on social media, especially Reddit, and created an increase in interest in the company.

They thought the market was underestimating the “brick and mortar” computer game store and rallied around it, forcing the stock price to rise with their purchases.

“It was wild … they acted on instinct. It was impossible at the time to gauge what retail investors could do,” says Tulis.

These investors had also realized that the huge hedge funds were GameStop “short-sellers” – they were betting against the value increase.

So when the opposite happened, and the value went up, they were dealt a severe blow, losing billions of dollars – and “the war in Wall Street“The narrative was born.

By mid-month, shares in the company had risen more than 500% since the beginning of the year, with many saying the online group Reddit r / wallstreetbets was responsible.

“In general, our subjects made money to change lives – in the millions. And these were not rich people in the beginning,” adds Tulis, who also directed the film Console Wars.

“The End of the Wild West”

Image:

The GameStop phenomenon became popular on the social media website Reddit



Today, many on the Reddit thread r / wallstreetbets are optimistic that this was not a single phenomenon.

The mostly well-informed amateur merchant community now boasts over 11.5 million followers.

“There will definitely be some big fireworks in late January to early February,” one comment said.

“Only if you take the floor and make it a real event. Imagine the campaign we can do to advertise the anniversary,” says another.

Despite the constant buzz, GameStop stock prices have fallen since the beginning of this year.

Other “meme stocks” like the AMC Entertainment movie chain are still talked about, despite the fact that the stock price has almost returned to the previous rate.

Some users seem pessimistic about the future.

“It’s probably the end of the Wild West,” one wrote.

There are “difficult days ahead,” says another, referring to higher interest rates on the horizon, which would dilute the stock market profits.

“Some will make them big on meme stocks, but most will lose lifetime savings,” one warns.

These are opinions made by some experts.

Investing for profit “can be like a pyramid scheme in that the former make a lot of money, the latter are suckers and burn,” says Dr. Jorge Guira, associate professor at the University of Reading.

He thinks pandemic blockages played a major role in this phenomenon.

“GameStop has done well compared to what it was before, yet it fell 35% – more than the S&P 500 which fell 10% this year,” he added.

“This seems to reflect that people are now living a more orderly life, rather than acting on the ‘boredom market hypothesis’ where people express themselves through these trades.”

The day the ‘purchase button’ was deactivated

On January 28, 2021, the RobinHood trading app temporarily restricted the purchase of some volatile stocks, including GameStop, in a move that sparked outrage.

Many thought it was unfair.

The company explained that it was obliged to take measures to ensure that it could meet its requirements as an intermediary with the unprecedented volume of trade taking place.

“We never want our customers to be surprised again by trading restrictions,” she said in a statement this week.

RobinHood is continuing to make changes to its operations in response to the saga, doubling their customer support team and strengthening their compliance and risk infrastructure.

“The retail investment revolution has shown us that a new generation of investors wants their voice to be heard,” he added.

“Our work has just begun.”

Regulatory reform may come

Image:

Financial regulations can be reformed in the sequel to the GameStop saga



The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a government agency set up to prevent market manipulation, has proposed reforms as part of its investigation.

May impose stricter rules on hedge funds to improve the transparency of their activities.

“We can definitely expect the SEC to do something,” says James Angel, a finance professor at Georgetown University McDonough Business School.

“Those who engage in short selling say that more revelations will make them public targets … and I think they have a point there, but at some point there should be the right amount of revelation. Right now “We have very little.”

A new era in investment for ordinary people

On Reddit, “armchair investors” suspect Wall Street is scared of them.

“Big dugouts rule the market,” one warned, “and most of the retailers playing this game lose.”

Despite these feelings, it remains a loyal community of excited investors who support GameStop.

Tulis believes this is the beginning of a trend that is not going away.

“There is something special about how people are finding companies they trust – the companies they are affiliated with,” he says.

“When I think of AMC or GameStop, there is an automatic sense of comfort.”

“Things have changed so much – you no longer have to call an intermediary to buy a stock.

“It is much more achievable and it will allow a lot more people to invest with their heart, whether it is for good or for bad.”

GameStop: Rise of the Players is expected to go international later this year.