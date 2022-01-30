‘Simply boring’: Reaction to ‘appropriation’ of Terry Fox statue at truck rally in Ottawa

The mayor of Terry Fox’s hometown of British Columbia and the federal opposition leader are among those speaking on Saturday after a statue of Canadian icon Terry Fox was covered in political statements at a rally in Ottawa opposing COVID measures. 19.

“Having someone try and appropriate his legacy and image for a political cause, whatever the cause, is simply disgusting,” Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West told Global News.

“It’s just so wrong.”

I am the mayor of Terry Foxs hometown. He is the hero of our city, national and unifying inspiration. Whatever your cause, you fail to appropriate his inheritance and do not touch his statue. sometimes. This should be removed immediately. @ottawacity @JimWatsonOttawa https://t.co/Souo0BodaJ – Brad West (@BradWestPoCo) January 29, 2022

Photos from the rally showed the statue holding an inverted Canadian flag, along with a sign reading “mandate freedom”.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said he had instructed city staff to remove the items, but within an hour new photos appeared on social media showing the statue holding a new protest sign.

















Fox, a cancer patient and amputated, was born in Winnipeg but grew up in Port Coquitlam, BC. The 22-year-old became a national icon with his 1980 effort to run across Canada to raise money for cancer research.

Fox lost his battle with cancer in 1981 before he could complete his cross-country journey, but it became a national inspiration. Millions of dollars have been raised since then on his behalf for cancer research.

“No one should ever try to take the feelings Canadians have of Terry Fox and use them for their own political purposes,” West said, adding that Fox was a unifier that should be above politics.

“It’s disgusting, it’s wrong and it also will not work. I think this has failed tremendously for anyone who thought it was a good idea.

Terry Fox sacrificed everything for people with cancer. embarrassing as there are now thousands without access to cancer treatments as our hospitals care for the unvaccinated. pic.twitter.com/FY2HVaHYX6 – Andrew Baback Boozary MD (@drandrewb) January 29, 2022

“If I were to live closer to Ottawa, I would do what I think a lot of people in Port Coquitlam want to do now, which means I’ll drive my truck there and tear that crap out of the statue myself.” added West.

West was not the only one to condemn the appropriation of the statue.

Federal opposition leader Erin O’Toole attacked the demonstrators who had targeted the statue and others were seen jumping over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Our country was built by Canadians who sacrificed and inspired for their generation and for generations to come. These individuals include Terry Fox, who ran across our country to raise cancer awareness, and Nathan Cirillo, who paid the ultimate sacrifice. 1/3 – Erin O’Toole (@erinotoole) January 30, 2022

Individuals who desecrate these monuments should be ashamed and their behavior undermines the brave Canadians who have sacrificed for our country. 3/3 – Erin O’Toole (@erinotoole) January 30, 2022

Many people took to social media to point out that thousands of Canadians had their cancer treatments delayed after the provinces canceled surgery due to pressure from COVID-19 in hospitals.

“Terry Fox sacrificed everything for people with cancer. “It’s a shame that there are now thousands without access to cancer treatments as our hospitals care for the unvaccinated,” Toronto doctor Andrew Baback Boozary tweeted.

James Moore, a former Conservative cabinet minister led by Port Coquitlam and now serving as national vice president of the Canadian Cancer Society, described the actions as “disrespectful”.

“Terry Fox died of cancer that he exacerbated in his Marathon of Hope by running around Canada trying to raise money to fight a deadly disease – quite the opposite of what is happening here,” Moore wrote.

“Make a protest, do what you have, do not ignore this monument to a Canadian hero.”

The Terry Fox Foundation also wrote on Twitter on Saturday, writing about how Fox “believed in science and gave his life to help others,” without mentioning the protest.

The Terry Fox Foundation is proud to continue Terrys’s mission to fund cancer research. Terry believed in science and gave his life to help others. Thank you to all our supporters who help us work towards realizing Terrys’s dream of a cancer-free world. pic.twitter.com/5MSky1YfVM – TerryFoxFoundation (@TerryFoxCanada) January 29, 2022

Saturday’s rally on Parliament Hill was the culmination of a cross-country truck convoy that began as a result of opposition to the elimination of a vaccination exemption for cross-border truckers.

The event, which drew thousands of people to Ottawa, has since turned into a catastrophe, some of whom have called for an end to all measures for COVID-19, even the removal of the government.