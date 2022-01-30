The weekend winter storm cuts off power to thousands in NS, NB

Thousands of people were left without electricity in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick after a severe winter storm swept through the region on Saturday.

Snow, cold rain and strong winds made the road conditions unfaithful and police in both provinces urged people to avoid traveling if possible.

In Nova Scotia, a steady stream of clearing snow tried to keep pace with the storm, which threw a considerable amount of snow into the province in a short period of time.

“Some places over 40 centimeters,” said Jason Mew, director of the incident management department of the provincial Emergency Management Office.

Snow passed in the frozen rain and pieces of ice during the day, before passing into the rain later.

Rainfall warnings were issued for the eastern county of Halifax and the county of Guysborough, where about 40 to 60 millimeters of rain was expected, with the highest possible amounts in Cape Breton. Rainfall is expected to continue overnight.

The storm was accompanied by strong winds with a maximum speed of 80 to 110 km / h.

As the storm reaches the ground, please keep our information close and stay safe. Visit https://t.co/cKMppFqg0n for the latest updates and to report a downtime, or call 1-877-428-6004. #NStuhi pic.twitter.com/4M45WYKqfW – Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) January 29, 2022

As of 5:45 p.m., there were 129 Nova Scotia Power customers without power, according to company services interrupt map. Earlier in the day, that number reached 3,000.

Halifax overnight winter parking ban will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The environment in Canada is also warning of “high storm levels” in areas along the Atlantic coast early Sunday morning, which could lead to flooding.

“People near the coastline should be on the lookout for deteriorating conditions,” he said.

New Brunswick

In New Brunswick, the northern parts of the province received 15 to 25 centimeters of snow while 25 to 40 centimeters fell in the south.

Snow was accompanied by maximum winds from 70 to 100 km / h, with the highest in coastal areas.

As of 5:45 p.m., there were 2,965 NB Power customers without power.

















The city of St. John has announced an overnight parking ban for the northern, eastern, and western areas of the city between midnight and 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

Canada’s environment also warned of higher-than-usual sea water levels off the east coast of New Brunswick on Saturday evening. “Strong ice pressure can cause ice rafting,” he said.

Conditions are expected to improve on Sunday.

















