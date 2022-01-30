Brian Houston retires as Hillsong Senior Global Pastor …… | News & Reporting

Brian Houston, co-founder of Hillsong Megakish and the media empire, announced he was stepping down as a senior global pastor, telling fans via a pre-recorded video played during Sunday morning service at Hillsong’s headquarters in Sydney, Australia, that he would to take a break. from the church by the end of this year.

Citing a decision by Hillsong board and foreign legal adviser Houston, staying with his wife and co-founder, Bobbie, said “best practice” dictates that he be completely absent from church leadership while facing trial for alleged failure to report sexual abuse. Judicial proceedings, he said, “are likely to drag on and last for most of 2022.”

“It was an unexpected season and we are grateful to all of you and to the community we share,” Houston said in the video broadcast towards the end of the service. “I never tire of reports of praise and miracles, especially those dedicated to Jesus.”

Houston’s leave comes after more than a year of scandals that rocked the church both in Australia and abroad and amid Houston’s own legal problems in the country. Houston left the Hillsong board in September.

“The result is that the Hillsong Global Board thinks it is in my and the church’s interest for this to happen, so I have agreed to relinquish all ministry responsibilities by the end of the year,” Houston said in the video of 30 January. advertisement.

Houston, 67, was charged in August with concealing a felony count of another person. Police say his late father, Frank Houston, also a preacher, improperly attacked a young boy in 1970. Court documents suggest Houston knew of his father’s abuse since 1999 and “without justification. reasonable “, did not disclose that information to the police.

Frank Houston died in 2004 at the age of 82.

His lawyers told the court in October that Houston would plead not guilty, but his trial has been postponed several times. according to to Perth Tani.

Image: Religion News Service

In his statement to the church on Sunday, Houston said the allegations came as a “shock”. He said he plans to “fight the charge and welcome the opportunity to fix the record” and he should “be fully committed to preparing and engaging with the case”.

The board is supportive, Houston said, and they “have talked about the effects of the situation with my dad, which dates back many years to the current legal issue, and the impact it has had on me emotionally.”

As CT and the Associated Press noted in October:

Hillsong Church has consistently said it has not been involved in the matter, as Frank Houston has never worked for the church and has defended Brian Houston’s response. “After being informed of his father’s actions, Brian Houston confronted his father, reported the matter to God’s National Executive Assemblies in Australia, referred the matter to the governing board of the Sydney Christian Life Center, and then made a public announcement. in church. . “Brian tried to comply with the victim’s numerous requests not to inform the police,” I said said in a statement in July. “As a final development, charges have been formally filed against Brian Houston,” the church said at the time. “We are disappointed that Pastor Brian has been charged and we demand that he be given a presumption of innocence and due process of law. He has advised us that he will defend this and can not wait to clear his name. “

Phil and Lucinda Dooley, the leading pastors of the Hillsong Church in Cape Town, will enter as senior global pastors temporarily, according to Houston. His wife, Bobbie, will remain “fully engaged in church life” and her leadership positions, he said.

“This week marks 50 years since I started Bible College in New Zealand, so with five decades of active service behind us, you can be sure that we will do our best this season to recharge spiritually, emotionally and physically. , “said Houston.

Houston, a native of New Zealand, founded Hillsong Church with Bobbie in 1983 on the outskirts of Sydney. An evangelical church affiliated with the Pentecostal network of Australian Christian Churches, Hillsong now boasts 30 locations worldwide – and launched an Atlanta campus in June 2021 – with an average global turnout of 150,000 weekly. two Hillsong College campuses, in Sydney and Phoenix, Arizona, offer “biblical training” and “ministry experience.”

The growth of the church was, in part, driven by its wild popularity worship band and their music, now almost ubiquitous in churches around the world. Hillsong became her name in 2018.