International
Police are urging islanders to stay off the roads as PEI is hit by another winter storm
Police urged islanders to stay firm on Saturday amid deteriorating road conditions due to the snowstorm that rolled over PEI this weekend.
Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for the entire province as well as most of Maritime on Saturday morning. Snowfall deteriorated rapidly from noon, with bloating and movement due to strong winds.
Most parts of the island could see about 30 inches of snow.
“The heaviest snow and strongest winds are still ahead and conditions are deteriorating dramatically this afternoon,” said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland. “Please stay off the road if you can and stay safe.”
Scotland said the winds had the potential to reach 100 km / h during the day. Environment Canada also warned of higher than normal water levels on the island’s north coast.
Wow that smell is harsh! Visibility is less than 200 meters at Ch’town Airport at the moment (from 14:30 AST) due to snow. Whitening conditions throughout #PEI therefore please stay away from roads. pic.twitter.com/BYZgwsYrXZ
Bleaching conditions
The blizzard seriously affected visibility, causing white conditions all over the island.
Police advised passengers to stay home due to difficult road conditions. PEI RCMP said on social media that they had to respond to reports of some vehicles being blocked.
Dozens of drivers were stranded and had to be rescued during the previous winter storm two weeks ago.
#RCMPPEI recommend to drivers to stay off the road as conditions are bad. We are responding to some reports of blocked vehicles. Cst. Parsons. pic.twitter.com/L2S6sCwxSQ
Due to weather conditions, the Confederate Bridge is closed to all traffic at 15:00
Flights to and from Charlottetown Airport this weekend have been canceled.
The Health PEI COVID-19 testing clinics in Charlottetown, Summerside and Borden-Carleton will be closed all day due to the weather. Charlottetown and Borden locations will remain closed on Sunday.
The vaccine booking line will also be down and vaccine appointments for Saturday will be rescheduled. Vaccine clinics are scheduled to be open on Sunday, but the province will provide an update on the situation by morning.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/prince-edward-island/pei-winter-storm-january-29-1.6332425
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022