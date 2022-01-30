Police are urging islanders to stay off the roads as PEI is hit by another winter storm

Police urged islanders to stay firm on Saturday amid deteriorating road conditions due to the snowstorm that rolled over PEI this weekend.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for the entire province as well as most of Maritime on Saturday morning. Snowfall deteriorated rapidly from noon, with bloating and movement due to strong winds.

Most parts of the island could see about 30 inches of snow.

“The heaviest snow and strongest winds are still ahead and conditions are deteriorating dramatically this afternoon,” said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland. “Please stay off the road if you can and stay safe.”

A winter storm warning is in effect for most Maritimes. (Tina Simpkin / CBC)

Scotland said the winds had the potential to reach 100 km / h during the day. Environment Canada also warned of higher than normal water levels on the island’s north coast.

Wow that smell is harsh! Visibility is less than 200 meters at Ch’town Airport at the moment (from 14:30 AST) due to snow. Whitening conditions throughout #PEI therefore please stay away from roads. pic.twitter.com/BYZgwsYrXZ –@JayScotland

Bleaching conditions

The blizzard seriously affected visibility, causing white conditions all over the island.

Police advised passengers to stay home due to difficult road conditions. PEI RCMP said on social media that they had to respond to reports of some vehicles being blocked.

Dozens of drivers were stranded and had to be rescued during the previous winter storm two weeks ago.

#RCMPPEI recommend to drivers to stay off the road as conditions are bad. We are responding to some reports of blocked vehicles. Cst. Parsons. pic.twitter.com/L2S6sCwxSQ –@RCMPPEI

Due to weather conditions, the Confederate Bridge is closed to all traffic at 15:00

Flights to and from Charlottetown Airport this weekend have been canceled.

The Health PEI COVID-19 testing clinics in Charlottetown, Summerside and Borden-Carleton will be closed all day due to the weather. Charlottetown and Borden locations will remain closed on Sunday.

The vaccine booking line will also be down and vaccine appointments for Saturday will be rescheduled. Vaccine clinics are scheduled to be open on Sunday, but the province will provide an update on the situation by morning.