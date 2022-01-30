International
Russia moves naval drill that shocked EU member Ireland
Russia says it will move naval exercises off the coast of Ireland after Dublin raised concerns about them amid a tense dispute with the West over NATO enlargement and fears that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine.
MOSCOW – Russia says it will relocate naval exercises off the coast of Ireland after Dublin raised concerns about them amid a tense dispute with the West over the expansion of the NATO alliance and fears that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine.
The February 3-8 drills would be held 240 miles (150 miles) away from southwestern Ireland in international waters but within Ireland’s exclusive economic zone. Ireland is a member of the European Union of 27 countries, but not a member of NATO.
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney opposed the war games this week, saying it was not the time to increase military activity and tension in the context of what is happening to and in Ukraine. The fact that they are choosing to do it on the western borders, if you will, of the EU, off the Irish coast, is something that in our opinion is not simply welcome.
The Russian Embassy in Ireland posted a letter on Facebook on Saturday from Ambassador Yuriy Filatov saying the drills would be relocated outside the Irish economic zone in order not to disrupt fishing activities.
The decision was a rare release amid escalating tensions over the gathering of some 100,000 troops from Russia near the border with Ukraine and its demands that NATO promise never to allow Ukraine to join the alliance, stop deploying NATO weapons. s near the Russian borders and retreat. its forces from Eastern Europe.
The US and NATO formally rejected these demands this week, though Washington outlined areas where discussions are possible, offering hope there might be a way to avoid war.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has made no public comment on the Western response. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said this leaves little chance of reaching an agreement, although he also says Russia does not want war.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Friday that Putin could use any part of his force to occupy important Ukrainian cities and territories or to carry out coercive or provocative political acts such as recognizing breakaway territories within Ukraine.
Two territories in eastern Ukraine have been under Russian-backed rebel control since 2014, after Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine.
A Russian lawmaker is encouraging residents of those areas of Ukraine to join the Russian military, a sign that Moscow is continuing to try to integrate those territories as much as possible. Viktor Vodolatsky said on Saturday that residents in rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine fear attacks by Ukrainian forces and that those holding Russian passports will be welcomed into the Russian military.
If Russian citizens residing in the (territories) want to join the Russian Armed Forces, the Rostov Regional Military Commissariat will register and draft them, Vodolatsky, deputy chairman of the parliamentary committee on neighborly relations, told the agency. Tass state news.
Russia has issued passports to more than 500,000 people in rebel-held territories. Vodolatsky said the recruits would serve in Russia, but that leaves open the possibility that they could join any future invading force.
A senior official in President Joe Biden’s administration said the US welcomed Lavrov’s comments that Russia does not want war, but that it must be backed up by action. We need to see Russia withdraw some of the troops it has deployed away from the Ukrainian border and take other de-escalating steps. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly.
Lavrov has said the U.S. suggested the two sides could discuss restrictions on the deployment of medium-range missiles, restrictions on military exercises and rules to prevent accidents between warships and aircraft. He said the Russians proposed discussing these issues years ago, but Washington and its allies never got them.
He also said that these issues are secondary to Russia’s main concerns for NATO. He said international agreements say the security of a nation should not be done at the expense of others and said he would send letters to his Western counterparts asking them to explain their failure to honor that promise.
Washington has warned Moscow of devastating sanctions if it invades Ukraine, including sanctions aimed at senior Russian officials and key economic sectors. Lavrov said Moscow had warned Washington that the sanctions would constitute a complete severance of relations.
NATO, meanwhile, said it was strengthening its prevention in the Baltic Sea region.
Russia has launched military exercises involving motorized infantry and artillery units in southwestern Russia, fighter jets at Kaliningrad in the Baltic Sea, and dozens of warships in the Black Sea and Arctic. Russian troops are also in Belarus for joint exercises, raising Western fears that Moscow could stage an attack on Ukraine from northern Belarus. The Ukrainian capital is only 75 kilometers (46 miles) from the border with Belarus.
Sources
2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/ukrainian-rebel-region-residents-join-russian-military-82551436
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022