Russia moves naval drill that shocked EU member Ireland

MOSCOW – Russia says it will relocate naval exercises off the coast of Ireland after Dublin raised concerns about them amid a tense dispute with the West over the expansion of the NATO alliance and fears that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine.

The February 3-8 drills would be held 240 miles (150 miles) away from southwestern Ireland in international waters but within Ireland’s exclusive economic zone. Ireland is a member of the European Union of 27 countries, but not a member of NATO.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney opposed the war games this week, saying it was not the time to increase military activity and tension in the context of what is happening to and in Ukraine. The fact that they are choosing to do it on the western borders, if you will, of the EU, off the Irish coast, is something that in our opinion is not simply welcome.

The Russian Embassy in Ireland posted a letter on Facebook on Saturday from Ambassador Yuriy Filatov saying the drills would be relocated outside the Irish economic zone in order not to disrupt fishing activities.

The decision was a rare release amid escalating tensions over the gathering of some 100,000 troops from Russia near the border with Ukraine and its demands that NATO promise never to allow Ukraine to join the alliance, stop deploying NATO weapons. s near the Russian borders and retreat. its forces from Eastern Europe.

The US and NATO formally rejected these demands this week, though Washington outlined areas where discussions are possible, offering hope there might be a way to avoid war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made no public comment on the Western response. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said this leaves little chance of reaching an agreement, although he also says Russia does not want war.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Friday that Putin could use any part of his force to occupy important Ukrainian cities and territories or to carry out coercive or provocative political acts such as recognizing breakaway territories within Ukraine.

Two territories in eastern Ukraine have been under Russian-backed rebel control since 2014, after Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine.

A Russian lawmaker is encouraging residents of those areas of Ukraine to join the Russian military, a sign that Moscow is continuing to try to integrate those territories as much as possible. Viktor Vodolatsky said on Saturday that residents in rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine fear attacks by Ukrainian forces and that those holding Russian passports will be welcomed into the Russian military.

If Russian citizens residing in the (territories) want to join the Russian Armed Forces, the Rostov Regional Military Commissariat will register and draft them, Vodolatsky, deputy chairman of the parliamentary committee on neighborly relations, told the agency. Tass state news.

Russia has issued passports to more than 500,000 people in rebel-held territories. Vodolatsky said the recruits would serve in Russia, but that leaves open the possibility that they could join any future invading force.

A senior official in President Joe Biden’s administration said the US welcomed Lavrov’s comments that Russia does not want war, but that it must be backed up by action. We need to see Russia withdraw some of the troops it has deployed away from the Ukrainian border and take other de-escalating steps. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly.

Lavrov has said the U.S. suggested the two sides could discuss restrictions on the deployment of medium-range missiles, restrictions on military exercises and rules to prevent accidents between warships and aircraft. He said the Russians proposed discussing these issues years ago, but Washington and its allies never got them.

He also said that these issues are secondary to Russia’s main concerns for NATO. He said international agreements say the security of a nation should not be done at the expense of others and said he would send letters to his Western counterparts asking them to explain their failure to honor that promise.

Washington has warned Moscow of devastating sanctions if it invades Ukraine, including sanctions aimed at senior Russian officials and key economic sectors. Lavrov said Moscow had warned Washington that the sanctions would constitute a complete severance of relations.

NATO, meanwhile, said it was strengthening its prevention in the Baltic Sea region.

Russia has launched military exercises involving motorized infantry and artillery units in southwestern Russia, fighter jets at Kaliningrad in the Baltic Sea, and dozens of warships in the Black Sea and Arctic. Russian troops are also in Belarus for joint exercises, raising Western fears that Moscow could stage an attack on Ukraine from northern Belarus. The Ukrainian capital is only 75 kilometers (46 miles) from the border with Belarus.