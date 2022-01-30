North Korea boosts missile testing with 7th launch in 2022ExBulletin



Ahn Young-joon / AP

SEUL, South Korea North Korea on Sunday launched what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since US President Joe Biden took office. The release probably violated a self-imposed suspension for testing longer-range weapons as it revived its old threshold game book to remove concessions from Washington and its neighbors amid a protracted stalemate in diplomacy.

The Japanese and South Korean military said the missile was launched on an elevated trajectory, ostensibly to avoid the neighbors’ territorial spaces, and reached a maximum altitude of 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles) and traveled 800 kilometers (497 miles) before to sit at sea. .

Flight details suggest that the North tested its long-range ballistic missile since 2017, when it twice flew medium-range ballistic missiles over Japan and separately tested three intercontinental ballistic missiles that demonstrated the potential range for reach deep into the American homeland. .

Sunday’s test was the 7th round of North weapons releases this month. Extremely rapid pace of tests indicates North Korea’s intention to put pressure on the Biden administration over long-stalled nuclear negotiations, as pandemic-related difficulties cause further upheaval in an economy shattered by decades of mismanagement and crippling sanctions. led by the US on its nuclear weapons program.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in called an emergency meeting of the National Security Council, where he described the test as a “possible launch of a medium-range ballistic missile” that brought North Korea to the brink of breaking the suspension of its 2018 in testing nuclear equipment and longer range. ballistic missiles.

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters that it was clear that the missile was the longest-range weapon the North has tested since the launch of the Hwasong-15 ICBM in November 2017.

The launch came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chaired a meeting of the ruling party on January 20, where senior party members made a covert threat to lift the moratorium, citing what they perceived as hostility and threats. US. Kim stated in April 2018 that “no nuclear test and mid-range and intercontinental ballistic missile tests” were no longer necessary for the North as he pursued diplomacy with then-US President Donald Trump in an effort to use its nuclear weapons for much-needed economic benefits.



Korean Central News Agency / Korean News Service via AP

Recent details of the rocket flight suggest that North Korea’s moratorium has already been broken, said Lee Choon Geun, a missile expert and honorary researcher at the South Korean Institute of Science and Technology Policy. He said the data suggests the North has tested a medium-range ballistic missile or perhaps even a weapon approaching ICBM capabilities.

In his strongest comments to the North over the years, Moon said the situation around the Korean Peninsula began to resemble 2017, when North Korea’s provocative testing of nuclear and long-range missiles resulted in a verbal exchange. of war threats between Kim and Trump.

Moon described the recent North tests as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions and a “challenge to the international community’s efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, stabilize peace and find a diplomatic solution” to the blockade. nuclear.

The North “must stop its actions that create tension and pressure and respond to offers of dialogue from the international community, including South Korea and the United States,” Moon said, according to his office.

Moon, who had ambitiously pushed for cross-Korean engagement, held three summits with Kim in 2018, while lobbying to set up Kim’s first summit with Trump in 2018, where they set out vague goals aspirational for a Korean Peninsula without nuclear weapons, without describing when and when how it would happen. But diplomacy derailed after the fall of the second Kim-Trump meeting in 2019, when the Americans rejected North Korea’s request for major easing of sanctions in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.

Japanese Cabinet Chief Hirokazu Matsuno said Sunday’s rocket flew for about 30 minutes and landed in waters outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone. There were no immediate reports of damage to ships or aircraft.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the United States condemns North Korea’s test activity and urges the North to refrain from further destabilizing acts. It is said that the last release did not “pose an immediate threat to our personnel, US territory or that of our allies.”

The launch came three days after North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Thursday. The North also tested a pair of alleged long-range cruise missiles on Tuesday as it pledged to strengthen nuclear “war prevention” and build more powerful weapons.

Experts say the North may halt its testing fun after the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics next week out of respect for China, its main ally and economic salvation. But there are also expectations that the North could significantly raise money for arms demonstrations after the Olympics end in February to draw the attention of the Biden administration, which has focused more on confronting China and Russia over its conflict with Ukraine.

“North Korea is launching a missile frenzy before the start of the Beijing Olympics, mainly as an attempt at military modernization. Pyongyang also wants to boost national pride as it prepares to celebrate political anniversaries in the context of economic battles,” Leif-Eric said. Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

“He wants to remind Washington and Seoul that trying to overthrow him would be very costly. Threatening stability in Asia while global resources are lying elsewhere, Pyongyang is asking the world to compensate him for acting as a ‘responsible nuclear power’ “, Easley. added.

North Korea has justified its testing activity as an exercise in its self-defense rights and threatened tougher action after the Biden administration imposed new sanctions after two tests of an alleged hypersonic missile earlier this month.

While desperate for outside relief, Kim has shown no willingness to hand over the weapons and nuclear missiles he sees as his strongest guarantee of survival. Analysts say Kim’s pressure campaign aims to force Washington to accept the North as a nuclear power and turn their nuclear disarmament-assistance diplomacy into negotiations on mutual arms reduction.

Kim last year announced a new five-year plan for weapons development and released an ambitious wish list that included hypersonic weapons, spy satellites, solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles and submarine-launched nuclear missiles.

State media said Friday that Kim visited an unspecified ammunition factory producing a “large arms system” and that workers pledged allegiance to their leader, who “saves with his bold break the challenges of US imperialists and forces.” of their vassals “.