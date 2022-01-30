NY Nurses Suspected of Making $ 1.5 Million by Selling Fake COVID-19 – National Vaccination Cards





Two nurses in Long Island are accused of forging COVID-19 vaccination cards and taking more than $ 1.5 million out of the scheme, prosecutors and police said. Julie DeVuono, owner of Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare in Amityville, and her employee, Marissa Urraro, are both charged with counterfeiting the crime, and DeVuono is also charged with providing a false filing instrument. Both were tried on Friday. Read more: The fake ‘Maderna’ vaccine card leads to the arrest of a woman in Hawaii Urraro’s lawyer, Michael Alber, urged people not to rush to judge the charges and said his client is a respected nurse. “We expect to highlight legal obstacles and defects in the investigation,” he said on Saturday. “Hopefully an indictment definitely does not obscure the good work Miss Urraro has done for children and adults in the medical field.” The story goes down the ad A message requesting comment was left with DeVuono’s lawyer. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said DeVuono and Urraro distributed fake vaccination cards, paying $ 220 for adults and $ 85 for children. DeVuono, a nursing physician, and Urraro, a licensed practicing nurse, entered the false information into the state immunization database, he said. Trends Live coverage: Truck convoy protests begin in Ottawa

Prosecutors said the nurses forged a fake card showing that a vaccine had been given to an undercover detective, but never gave the vaccine to the detective. Law enforcement officers searched DeVuono’s home and said they seized about $ 900,000 in cash and a book showing more than $ 1.5 million in profits from the scheme, which began in November 2021. “I hope this sends a message to others who are thinking of playing the system that they will be caught and that we will enforce the law to the fullest,” Tierney said in a statement to other officials. The story goes down the ad Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison added: “As nurses, these two individuals need to understand the importance of legal vaccination cards as we all work together to protect public health.” © 2022 The Canadian Press

