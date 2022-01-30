International
Cadillacs take early control of chaotic Rolex 24 at Daytona
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) A fleet of Cadillacs held control of the Rolex 24 at Daytona a third of the way into the endurance race as Chip Ganassi Racing and Action Express swapped the overall lead multiple times in unusually cold temperatures and chaotic track conditions.
The 60th running of the twice-round-the-clock race featured 61 entries, the most since 2014, and aggressive early driving that aggravated several of the top contenders. Adding to the intrigue was Florida’s coldest day in four years it was brisk 46 degrees when the race began.
With temperatures expected to drop to into the low 30s overnight, reigning IMSA champion Pipo Derani worried humidity could cause the track surface to freeze.
With temperatures being so low, I assume there’s a chance that maybe we can have some ice on the track, said Derani of Action Express Racing. If there’s a little bit of humidity, and it’s so cold, you never know. I hope it’s not the case but they are saying extremely low temperatures during the night, maybe like historic lows we’ve never seen before.
Teams were bundled in hats, gloves and heavy coats up and down pit lane as they watched Action Express and Ganassi battle for the overall lead.
Kamui Kobayashi, a two-time Rolex winner and reigning World Endurance Champion, charged to an early lead in the No. 48 Cadillac that is fielded by Action Express in partnership with Hendrick Motorsports. But his push to the front made him an early target for overaggressive driving, a notion he quickly dismissed.
Well, you know me, he said. I can say I drive like normal. I didnt go crazy. I tried to manage minimum risk, to be honest.
Jose Maria Lopez, his WEC teammate making his Daytona debut with the No. 48, said he watched Kobayashi’s stint and saw nothing unusual from the driver considered one of the best in the world.
I think he was aggressive and I think it was great, Lopez said. I never saw him doing something dangerous or risky. I thought he was fantastic.
Sebastien Bourdais of Ganassi disagreed after losing position to Kobayashi during the first stint.
I think its Kamui. He threw me off the track twice at Sebring in the closing stages and nobody ever says or does anything about it, “Bourdais said.” So he just keeps doing it. It feels completely out of line for a 24-hour race, but its OK. Keep moving.
Bourdais later ran into the back of the No. 48 but it was after Lopez had replaced Kobayashi in the car. Bourdais believed Lopez did not hold a line and moved into his path.
Scott Dixon, one of a dozen IndyCar drivers in the field, picked up critical points in the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup by holding onto the lead at the six-hour mark of the race. Dixon kept one of the two Ganassi star cars “ahead of Mike Conway of Action Express on a restart following a full course caution to pick up five points for the No. 01 team of Dixon, Renger van der Zande, Sebastien Bourdais and Alex Palou.
Kevin Magnussen was behind the wheel of Ganassi’s No. 02 car and right behind Dixon eight hours into the race, with Conway and Action Express running third.
Jimmie Johnson, the architect of the No. 48 program that will run the four endurance events for a second season, ran a double stint his first time behind the wheel seat time he earned by showing considerable improvement in the sports car. The seven-time NASCAR champion and now IndyCar driver had been limited in drive-time in his previous races because his teammates are far more experienced.
You think endurance racing you should get a ton of laps and ton of time in the car, but you don’t, “said Johnson. If you’re not on pace, you’re getting pulled early. Last year I wasn’t close enough to earn that time, we just hit the minimum (required drive time) and got me out.This year I seem to be on pace and the team, I think it was the first time they asked me if I wanted to stay in I earned more time in the car.
___
More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sources
2/ https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nys/hudson-valley/ap-top-news/2022/01/30/cadillacs-take-early-control-of-chaotic-rolex-24-at-daytona
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022