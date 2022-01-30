NMSU short film inspired by playwright Medoff





LAS CRUCES, NM (KRQE) A short film written, directed and produced by an NMSU professor is receiving international attention. Dark comedy, exploring death and isolation during the pandemic, is bringing light. “It was really fascinating and liberating to be able to create during this difficult time. So from that pain came something I’m really proud of, which the short film, FOWL, I’m so proud of, “said Ross Marks, director and professor at NMSU. Marks wrote, directed and produced the film. He was inspired to create the short film after helping his late mentor and director, Mark Medoff, through the hostel in 2019. “I saw two different sides of Mark as he went through this. One was somewhat angry and furious that life was coming to an end. “The rest was very peaceful and almost angelic and accepted what was happening.” “I combined the COVID experience with what I went through with Mark and became about two characters at the end of their lives in a hostel-assisted living environment, isolated and alone, without family, without friends.” With COVID-19 protocols and about a quarter of the crew he would normally have, which included eight NMSU students, the film ended last February. “The big motivation for me to do this is to give my students, you know, the experience created by the real world … 8 students now have an award winning credit on their CV, which now it gives them a step forward for employment in the industry. ” said Marks. The film has been to 12 film festivals, including one in Berlin. So far, it has won the ‘best short film’ at four of these festivals. The process of the film and the product itself would make his muse, Mark, proud. “He always told me when making a film, if a person is positively influenced by him, if a person responds, then you are a success,” Marks said. “I think Mark would be really proud of the fact that it was a process that was enriching for me personally. I got a lot out of the movie. “Now others are responding positively.” The film will be screened at the Santa Fe Film Festival next month and then at the Las Cruces International Film Festival in March.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.krqe.com/entertainment-news/nmsu-professors-award-winning-short-film-gains-international-attention/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

