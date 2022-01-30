RCMP issues travel tips as protesters block highway near Coutts border crossing





Protesters were blocking traffic north and south near the Coutts border in southern Alberta on Saturday afternoon, according to the RCMP. Police issued advice, urging drivers not to travel south on Highway 4 near the weighing station. Alberta RCMP is issuing a travel advice against travel in the area of ​​Hwy 4 south of #Lethbridge continuing on #Coutts border crossing due to heavy congestion and slow traffic movement. This is expected to continue for an unknown period of time. #YOU Roads – RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) January 29, 2022 The story goes down the ad U.S. officials told traffic north to avoid the area as well. Protesters had also blocked entry to the village of Coutts, and Mayor Jim Willettt said this meant emergency vehicles could not enter or leave the area. Trends Singh’s brother-in-law has demanded the return of his $ 13,000 donation of the truck convoy, the source says

Live coverage: Truck convoy protests begin in Ottawa Read more: Large departments, passenger vehicles groan in downtown Ottawa as the truckers’ convoy is parked by Parliament It ‘s scary. If we were to bring fire trucks, there is no way to get on our shoulders. And maybe you can run through the back roads and finally get there, but all this is time and in an emergency situation time is very important, Willett said. We have a volunteer firefighter and ambulance. Our volunteer EMTs can make the first answer, but according to AHS rules, we should not transport anyone to the hospital. We are one of those places that got caught up in the mess a few years ago with ambulances. He said for the most part, the protesters have been peaceful, but residents are concerned. I have an older population here with about 250 people and they are not used to seeing so many people out and about in the village, Willett added. There are people walking up and down the streets. Lots of trucks and SUVs with waving flags. It’s a little nervous, but there is no indication that anyone is here for any harm. The story goes down the ad The RCMP was continuing the dialogue and hoped to engage protesters to move their vehicles and explore all options including enforcement. Mounties said hundreds of vehicles were taking part in the protest, which was peaceful. With files from The Canadian Press © 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8580785/rcmp-issue-travel-advisories-protestors-block-off-highway-coutts-border-crossing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos