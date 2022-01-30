Time to prioritize mental health equity News, Sports, Work

International
Mental health is health – period.
When someone gets the flu, or sprains their ankle, there is no doubt if care is needed. If that person has health insurance, he or she can go to his or her doctor, emergency care, or nearest hospital. It is often a common, common experience. You log in, pay a fee, see the healthcare professional and you’re going home.
Unfortunately, the experience for someone with a mental health condition or in need of treatment for substance use disorder is usually very different. Often, people feel anxious to seek treatment in the first place. They worry, “What will my friends think?” or “I probably should not tell my job that I need a break to see a psychologist.”
Trust me: I had similar thoughts when I needed help to deal with alcoholism in my 20s. I knew something was wrong, but it was so hard to take the first step. I am thankful that I had access to the care I needed because as soon as I asked for help, my life started to change for the better.
But for many people, once they get to a point where they are ready to seek care, getting that care can be an even bigger challenge. From identifying the professionals who will take over your insurance to discovering the requirements you must meet for treatment to be covered by your plan, the process can be incredibly difficult to navigate. Not only is this frustrating for those in need of critical services – in many cases, it is illegal.
The Mental Health Equality and Addiction Equality Act, adopted in 2008, aims to improve access to treatment for mental health conditions and substance use disorders. At its core, the law is designed to ensure that insurance companies and health plans cover mental health and treat substance use disorders in the same way that they cover physical care. Whether you seek help for ankle sprains or opioid use, your benefits are protected by law.
Nearly two years into a pandemic, more people than ever need care and are seeking care for mental illness and substance use disorders. So it’s more important than ever to make sure everyone can get the help they need. Getting the care you deserve should never be a hassle.
That’s why mental health equity is a priority for the Biden-Harris administration, for the Department of Labor, and for me personally.
Last year, Congress offered us new tools to enforce the law – and we are using them. Our Employee Benefit Security Administration is taking steps to ensure equal access to treatment for mental health conditions and substance use disorders for more than 136.5 million people in insurance plans covered by law.
Last week, we released a report to Congress outlining where we found where insurance companies and health plans are failing when it comes to providing equity in care, and how we are increasing law enforcement.
We have increased the staff and resources dedicated to this work. Our teams are identifying violations and working with employers and companies to increase compliance. Group plans and insurers should be able to tell us their work if they claim to meet the requirements of the law. In addition, we are reaching out to consumers, health plans, insurance companies and state regulators to help them understand and follow the law moving forward.
And, equally important, we are working with a wide range of partners across America to reduce the stigma associated with mental health and treat substance use that prevents people from exercising their rights and seeking care in first. Everywhere I travel, I talk about these issues – and I always find families, providers, and communities who are eager to address them.
We hope this report and our ongoing efforts show health plans that we take this issue seriously – and provide more opportunities for people to get the care they need and deserve under the law.
The fact is that mental health is simply health. And I know from experience: when someone reaches out for help, this is the moment when care and treatment should be there for them.
Martin Walsh is secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor.
