Is Lindab International (STO: LIAB) A Risk Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says ‘The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.’ When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Lindab International AB (publ) (STO: LIAB) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can not easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well – and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

Check out our latest analysis for Lindab International

What Is Lindab International’s Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Lindab International had kr1.22b of debt, an increase on kr1.03b, over one year. However, it also had kr342.0m in cash, and so its net debt is kr873.0m.

OM: LIAB Debt to Equity History January 30th 2022

How Healthy Is Lindab International’s Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Lindab International had liabilities of kr3.37b due within 12 months and liabilities of kr2.03b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of kr342.0m as well as receivables valued at kr1.87b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling kr3.19b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Lindab International shares are worth a total of kr19.9b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it is clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short) . This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Lindab International has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.48. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 43.8 times the size. So we’re pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. On top of that, Lindab International grew its EBIT by 53% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analyzing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Lindab International can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Lindab International recorded free cash flow worth 60% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

The good news is that Lindab International’s demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And that’s just the beginning of the good news since its EBIT growth rate is also very heartening. Zooming out, Lindab International seems to use debt quite reasonably; and that gets the nod from us. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. When analyzing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We’ve identified 1 warning sign with Lindab International, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

At the end of the day, it’s often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It’s free.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.