Kilgore Skeeter Ships Gain Global Recognition | cafeteria





Skeeter Performance Fishing Boats in Kilgore is celebrating the global recognition it received from its parent company, Japan’s Yamaha. Skeeter boats has been part of the company since 1996. “For the past few years, Yamaha-owned shipping companies have been attending a global meeting called the Monozukuri Global Marine Conference,” said Skeeter. The best translation for that word, said Jeff Stone, senior vice president and general manager at Skeeter, is “masterful production.” Skeeter started attending the global conference in 2016, and for 2021 received the Grand Prize, recognizing the company for the best overall presentation of activities at its facility. The 2021 conference was held in a series of Zoom meetings. “During the conference, companies from around the world present manufacturing activities on their website in an effort to share best practices and improvements for other companies to learn and use in their operations,” the company reported, including companies in Japan. Taiwan, Indonesia, India. and other US companies in Indiana, Georgia and Wisconsin. The fiberglass boat manufacturing industry has grown in the direction of using more science, better technology and improved processes, Stone said. “Being part of Yamaha now for 25 years, we have been able to utilize many of those technologies, be they processes, materials or systems,” Stone said. “It has been a great benefit to us.” Bringing more science into the process has allowed Skeeter to look at its manufacturing practices, look at materials, and develop more efficient methods for building a boat. The company’s engineers have conducted a “very independent analysis of how the boats were made, from start to finish when external engines were attached,” he said. “There are so many steps in that process. What our team of engineers do is let them go through and break down all those steps, not just in certain steps in time, but up to the second one,” Stone said. . “It’s not just work time, but it is a process of how we manage, how we move materials across the line, how we use the square footage of our facility.” During the Monozukuri Global Marine Conference, the Skeeter team presented the projects and processes it had implemented last year as a result. Stone said that in the last five or so years, Skeeter has made capital improvements to the way the company manufactures its products based on a “highly scientific process”. This process, for example, led the company to start producing its own boat trailers and its own wiring harnesses and various cables. The trailer factory was a $ 4.5 million investment, Stone said, which resulted in the creation of 30 jobs. Today, the company employs 350 people. “These are two very key identifiable integration projects that have come about as a result of measuring our processes and the ability to implement not only improvements but reduce production costs,” and also bring additional jobs to market, Stone said. The Global Monosukuri Marine Conference is not intended to be a competition and companies are not preparing for it as such, Skeeter reported. However, participants are asked to vote on several categories. “(Receiving the Grand Prize) is a great achievement for Skeeter Boats and its employees to be recognized on the global platform,” a statement from Skeeter said.

