International
EXPLAINER: Why US sanctions may target individual Russians
WASHINGTON (AP) The White House and US officials have threatened Russia with financial sanctions carrying severe consequences if it invades Ukraine, but so far plenty of people have been prime targets for Western pain.
Experts say its unlikely the US and its allies would agree to something as sweeping as a complete ban on trade with Russia or an embargo. Rather, industries and individuals will probably continue to bear the brunt of sanctions as the crisis deepens.
The Kremlin has shrugged off the sanctions against Russian officials and business leaders imposed by the US and its allies. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this past week that members of Congress seem to fail to notice that Russian law bans officials from having any foreign assets.
The US maintains that those targeted lose substantial revenue and asset value from financial penalties that could curb, for instance, an oligarchs shopping sprees and investments.
Geopolitics, European dependence on Russian natural gas and the sheer size of Russia are some of the reasons keeping the US from subjecting Moscow to a more comprehensive embargo similar to what is seen in Cuba, North Korea and Iran.
A look at how and why the West might opt to target sanctions at specific people or industries in Russia rather than going bigger:
WHY GO AFTER INDIVIDUALS RATHER THAN ORGANIZATIONS?
Sometimes the more narrow jab is meant to avoid inflicting unintended pain on ordinary people or causing action that will boomerang back on Western interests.
A recent Congressional Research Service report said the US and European Union aim to impose sanctions in a way that could get Russia to change its behavior while minimizing collateral damage to the Russian people and to the economic interests of the countries imposing sanctions.
Germanys leaders have promised that the future of the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline would be on the table if Russia moves against Ukraine. The pipeline was built to move Russias natural gas directly to Germany, bypassing Ukraine. Blocking it would hit Russias gas exports in a crucial market.
WHO ARE THE PEOPLE WHO GET TARGETED?
According to the CRS, several politically connected Russian billionaires and their companies are targets for sanctions. The Treasury Departments foreign assets enforcement arm has cited at least 445 people and businesses as specially designedated nationals and blocked persons. These are largely related to the destabilization of Ukraine, misappropriation of assets and operations in Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that Russia seized from Ukraine.
Among the targets are government officials and heads of state-owned companies, including Russias interior minister, the directors of foreign intelligence and the federal penitentiary service, and the chairs of both houses of parliament. The CEOs of state-owned oil and gas companies Rosneft and Gazprom, defense company Rostec and several banks could also expect sanctions.
WHAT KIND OF SANCTIONS HAS THE US IMPOSED ON RUSSIANS IN THE PAST?
Western sanctions issued when Russia invaded and annexed Crimea in 2014 included limits on trade, the blocking of assets under American jurisdiction and limits on access to the US financial system, which are maintained to this day on at least 735 individuals, entities and vessels, according to the Office of Foreign Assets Control.
In the past year, the US has layered on additional sanctions.
This month, the US Treasury sanctioned four people two of them are members of the Ukrainian parliament alleged to be engaged in Russian government-directed activities meant to destabilize Ukraine. Last April, 16 individuals and entities were sanctioned for what Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called the start of a new US campaign against Russian malign behavior.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki recently warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his top officials could incur personal penalties far beyond what was done in 2014 because of Crimea.
HOW EFFECTIVE ARE SANCTIONS ON INDIVIDUALS?
Personal sanctions are not nearly as effective as those on industries, which the administration is also considering. But they can inflict psychological pain and make targets international pariahs. For instance, some Republicans in Congress want the US to consider sanctioning Alina Kabaeva, an Olympic gold medalist in rhythmic gymnastics reported to be Putins girlfriend.
Assets owned by Putin himself are difficult to target.
His wealth is hidden all over the world and tracking that stuff is not easy. But it will make his life more difficult, said Scheherazade Rehman, professor of international business and international affairs at George Washington University.
Asked this past week about Biden keeping the door open for personal sanctions against Putin if Russia invades Ukraine, Peskov warned that such a move would be politically destructive for Russias ties with the US
US sanctions on Russia can have broad economic effects if they are applied to economically significant targets and some programs do that by targeting both particular people and businesses as well as prohibiting certain types of transactions.
WHAT OTHER KINDS OF PENALTIES ARE IN THE US TOOLKIT?
Several federal agencies can also play a part in enforcing sanctions or limiting commercial activity. The State Department can restrict visas and foreign aid, and the Commerce Department can restrict licenses for commercial exports. The Defense Department can restrict arms sales and the Justice Department can prosecute those who violate export laws. Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI can review visas issued for travel to the United States.
___
Associated Press writers Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow and Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed to this report.
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/ab56cfef6ab2b6ec3bee7efc8b4b0744
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022